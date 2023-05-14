Mark Hamill gets there in the end after a perfectly good Donald Trump joke ends up failing first time around

Anyone who follows Mark Hamill on Twitter knows that he’s not above weighing in on the state of the sociopolitical world, even if his desire to do good has landed him in some hot water before after he accidentally shared a video featuring Nazi paraphernalia when continuing his efforts to raise funds for the war effort in Ukraine.

Minor misstep aside, one of the Star Wars icon’s favorite targets has always been Home Alone 2 and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps star Donald Trump, even if he’s hardly alone when it comes to dragging the tangerine-faced terror anytime the opportunity even remotely presents itself.

Image via Lucasfilm

The legendary voice actor and top-tier Joker is also famed for his wholesome presence on social media, so it was fitting that his latest attempt at dragging the WWE Hall of Famer over hot coals featured some typically endearing background context. However, it did take him two attempts to get it right, after the source of his original punchline ended up being deleted.

I hate when people delete the set-up to my punchline!😡 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 13, 2023

He got there in the end, and that’s all that counts, even if the impact of the gag was lessened somewhat by the fact he signaled his intentions to crack a Trump-centric one-liner before he actually got the chance to follow through.

The sentiment still stands despite the former reality TV host retaining an alarming number of political supporters for someone who can’t seem to keep themselves out of legal trouble for a variety of reasons, but at least we can always rely on Hamill to pop up at the right time with a well-placed – and on-brand – burn.