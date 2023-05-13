‘Twitter 2.0 was fun while it lasted’: Kevin Sorbo joins the misogynistic mob moaning over Twitter’s new female CEO

The death of Twitter has been announced once again, only this time it’s not over an eccentric billionaire who has notoriously ticked off everyone on the left of the political spectrum. It appears that hiring a female CEO is just what the company needed to finally kill itself — that is, according to Kevin Sorbo and others who agree.

Linda Yaccarino has been head of NBCUniversal’s advertising sales since 2011, and is a key player in bringing Peacock’s streaming service to reality. In 2018, she was hand-picked by Donald Trump himself to be on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. That right there should be enough to make her a bonafide home run for conservatives. What more does she have to do to get Sorbo to take her seriously?

It must have been the way Elon Musk made the announcement that she would take over the business operations. It could be that her profile says she likes “a good pair of shoes” despite it also saying that she is “driven by industry progress, inspired by provocative leadership” and likes to watch the Penn State football team win. Those are all the conservative buzzwords.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.



Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

She’s nailing it as far as most conservatives go, but this is where all the fun ends according to Kevin Sorbo.

Twitter 2.0 was fun while it lasted… — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) May 12, 2023

And of course, the line of fans who agree with Sorbo simply because he said it.

Took a bit to digest but I’m with you on this 👍 — Sunny Girl 1221 (@LilSunnyGrl1221) May 12, 2023

Here’s at least one guy with a memory of when the notions of a huge Twitter failure were on the left instead of on the right as they appear they are now.

Elon is pretty good at hiring. This will be a brutal job. Maybe we give her at least a few days on the job before we write Twitter off? Didn’t we all laugh at the left when they said that Elon was going to wreck Twitter in days? — Vince Westin 🇺🇸☮️🧪 (@VinceWestin) May 12, 2023

If a lame objection can’t be extremely overreacted, what’s the purpose of even trying to enter the conversation?

Of course, Kevin Sorbo is facing a dwindling fanbase because of his constant political commentary that gets it wrong most of the time.

Crying already Herculeast? — Mitch Smith (@mitchmws) May 12, 2023

Hiring a female CEO shouldn’t have sparked this much of a reaction from such guys who like their beer manly and their female superheroes half-naked. They must feel personally attacked because Elon Musk didn’t keep the glass ceiling exactly where they had placed it.