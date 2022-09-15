Marvel and ‘Mandalorian’ actors played ‘Which Disney Character Are You?’ at D23 and things got weird

D23 was certainly jam-packed with a lot of cool new things to expect from Disney. A lot of the stars in attendance would be forgiven for thinking their presence at the event would be to spruik all of their upcoming properties. Not if Jimmy Kimmel had something to say about it.

The talk show host invited over a dozen stars of upcoming Marvel and Star Wars projects for what they thought would be a fluff piece as they played a cute round of a ‘Which Disney Character Are You?’ Instagram filter. Let’s just say they got a little more than they bargained for.

You may know Captain America: New World Order star Anthony Mackie for his role as a cow’s udders, right? Neither did he. Nor did Andor star Diego Luna, who got the same result.

Reactions from the celebrities were varied and hilarious in their own way. The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito seemed absolutely stoked about being a hot dog, and Teyonah Parris of The Marvels was way too excited about being a singular croc. The shoe, not the reptile.

Then on the other side of the spectrum, Brie Larson appeared to absolutely lose it when she rolled a trash can, and then a severed finger after she demanded a re-do. Don Cheadle didn’t seem all too impressed about being a jar of mayonnaise either, shaking his head at the result and limply tossing the phone off to the side.

Other noteworthy reactions were Christian Slater as a butt, Winston Duke as Carrot Top, Warwick Davis as a used bandaid, Letitia Wright as what looks like a bowl of chili, and Pedro Pascal as a toilet plunger. Rounding out, Julia Louis-Dreyfus demanded a re-do after rolling Richard Nixon, only to end up being a blobfish.

Practical jokes on celebrities aside, while D23 was jam-packed with many exciting reveals and details about upcoming Disney projects, it didn’t stop fans from expressing their displeasure with things they thought were overlooked.