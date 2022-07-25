MCU fans wondered if Letitia Wright has apologized for her past ‘anti-vaccine’ views

As the hype continues for the upcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans wonder if the film’s actress, Letitia Wright, has apologized for her past ‘anti-vaccine’ views that she made back in 2020.

Reddit user u/Stunning_Whole_4499 pointed out the actress’ past actions on r/Marvelstudios and wondered if she said anything about it since. OP was also surprised that people stopped talking about it, considering that her views have negative effects, especially during the pandemic.

MCU fans were also surprised that her past views and statements were not brought up and were looking forward to the press tour as it was more likely to be talked about there.

Fans also predicted that she won’t be the next Black Panther, despite the entire franchise somewhat revolving around her character. They also pointed out the one line in the trailer where Ramonda, the mother of both T’Challa and Shuri, said that her ‘entire family is gone’. But some MCU fans doubted the theory and predicted that it could be about the ‘snap’.

Some fans predicted that the PR told Wright to keep quiet and the actress obliged, unlike Gina Carano who was fired from Lucasarts films.

But some fans agreed that nothing would happen, and it’s going to be treated like other controversies made by other A-list actors. So don’t expect anyone from the PR team or interviews to mention anything about it.

Since the controversy, there have been rumors that Wright no longer wants to be involved in the MCU. But regardless, one thing was known for sure, Wright will be making a return to the Black Panther sequel as the Wakandan tech expert – Shuri. And while no one knows who will take over the Black Panther suit, fans speculate it’s going to be her, especially since new merch has shown the character wearing a purple suit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be in theaters on November 11, 2022.