‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pop! Figures reveal new MCU characters

Funko Pop! revealed its upcoming figures that will be part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection. And within that new set is a brand new MCU character that will make their debut in the film.

The Funko website revealed 10 new figures, which showed not only returning characters but also new ones, including Ironheart. And luckily for movie fans, the new collection did not spoil who will be taking over as the Black Panther. However, fans predict Shuri will take on the mantle as the new Black Panther, as hinted by her new purple suit.

Alongside the new Pop! Figures, Funko will also be releasing two keychains and t-shirts as part of the upcoming collection. Funko has not yet revealed the release date for these figures. But it’s more likely to hit store shelves once the film comes out later this year. The prices for these new merchandises have also not yet been made public.

Marvel Reveals First Black Panther 2 Logo 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the MCU film Black Panther, and it is shot in a way to tribute to the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away back in August 2020. The trailer for the upcoming film was released yesterday during Comic-Con 2022, alongside Kevin Feige’s MCU Phase five and six announcement.

The film will bring Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia. But also joining them are Michaela Coel as Aneka, a combat instructor for the Dora Milaje, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.