Meghan Markle ‘exploiting’ Kate Middleton’s cancer for ‘creepy’ Prince Harry, but he is busy being ‘inappropriate’

From forging deals with Netflix to baring details of their past lives as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been doing their best to keep their life in America afloat. But does their desperation stretch to manipulating Kate Middleton’s cancer to their advantage? Reportedly, yes.

Meghan and Harry’s foreign tours — which now includes Colombia — have been repeatedly criticized, particularly for the fact that they seemingly contradict the Duke of Sussex’s publicly aired fears over the significantly cut-down security provided to him and Meghan in the U.K. Yet if royal commentator Caroline Aston’s opinion is to be believed, the couple’s mega-trips are nothing but a means to stroke their ego, as they like to be “surrounded by yes people.”

What’s more, Ashton even claims that the Sussexes are “exploiting the gap on the balcony of the depleted Royal Family.” The Royal roster is looking less secure than it used to these days. Kate is missing due to her cancer treatment, King Charles isn’t as present as he used to be because of his own ongoing battle against cancer, Prince William is often MIA to look after his wife and kids, Prince Andrew has long been the disgraced royal kept away from the public eye, and so on.

As per Aston, though the Colombian government roped in the Sussexs to hide their scandals, the duo were also using this trip to save their “tanking” brand. But the real conclusion of this “royal” trip, where they established their fame and status, is their agenda to present how they could — and still can — be the Royals’ saving grace. All this to further secure their standing in the “royalty-fascinated America.”

“They know that the numbers [of actively working senior Royals] are down — what an ideal time to get out there and show the world how they could have done the job.”

Still, if Harry’s latest actions — and how they are being interpreted — are taken into account, Meghan might be all alone in trying to keep their life in the U.S. (and by association their marriage) intact.

Prince Harry’s defeated expression is no longer the problem — his hands are

There have been a gazillion assessments of Harry’s micro-expressions when he is around Meghan, ranging from being unhappy to enraged to downright bored. But ever since a specific clip from their recently concluded Colombia trip has gotten out, suddenly his entire body language and the location of his hands have become the bigger problem.

Harry tries to be slick by placing his arm around the back of the translator-it’s creepy, absolutely inappropriate & forward, & places this woman in an uncomfortable position. His body language is gross. This woman is just doing her job. #HarryandMeghaninColombia #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/MpwJjuf1Od — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) August 18, 2024

This has kicked off a social media storm of sorts, with many condemning the prince for behaving the way he did as well as lauding the translator (the lady in question) for her professionalism. Not to mention wondering if Harry has already faced Meghan’s wrath for his action since, at the time, the Suits star seemed adamant on not paying attention to what was happening around her and was focused on the performance and her chat with Vice President Francia Márquez.

