‘Merry christmas to me’: Miranda Lambert takes us holiday shopping with plaid top and fringe jacket and it’s a great time to be a cowgirl

With the holidays just around the corner and sales happening everywhere you look, it’s a great time to restock your wardrobe, right? And who better to give us country girl style inspiration than music legend and cowgirl fashionista Miranda Lambert!

We love the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer’s style, and she has won us over multiple times thanks to her statement wardrobe: whether it’s a tight leather dress or a tasseled jacket that gives you movement, Miranda Lambert is someone who always slays when it comes to fashion. Another thing we love about her wardrobe is that most of her clothes are incredibly practical: she’s all about comfort rather than making a statement, so you won’t find her wearing outfits that need to be adjusted 50 times throughout the night or walking in heels that are sky high and a real bone-breaking risk.

Miranda Lambert takes us with her on her Christmas shopping experience

When Lambert posted a short video on Instagram of herself doing “some holiday shopping for friends and family,” she got our attention. More so because the video was an opportunity to promote her Western lifestyle brand, Idyllwind. In the clip, Lambert wears jeans with a red plaid top, a fringed black suede jacket with silver stud detailing, and the perfect accessory to pull her outfit together: an oversized belt buckle. It’s cute, it’s practical, what more could you want?!

During a trip to Boot Barn in Nashville, she shows fans what is on offer, including a wide selection of Western boots (available in various colors and detailing to suit your preference). In the end, she walks away with two massive bags full of clothing, shoes, and accessories. The best part is that she decides it’s also a time to give herself an early Christmas present as she holds up a pair of dangly earrings.

In the caption of Lambert’s post, she wrote, “Holiday shopping, bring it on! “ and tagged Idyllwind and Boot Barn. So, what do fans have to say about this trip? A lot, that’s what! “I have that jacket and love it!,” a comment reads. “Those blue boots are everything,” another fan shared, referring to the denim boots in the clip. Other reactions include, “Love the outfit,” “lucky friends and family,” and “How big is your closet!!” Honestly, we are guessing it’s pretty big because Lambert loves clothes.

There’s just one problem a lot of people seem to be having. “You see, the problem with me buying gifts from idyllwind for friends is that the items never make it to the friends bc the stuff is too cute i end up keeping it,” a fan shared — and they are not wrong because who doesn’t want to own these items for themselves?!

Speaking of our favorite country music singer’s love of fashion, she is particularly interested in boots and worked hard to design comfortable and stylish shoes. Over ten years ago, she announced her decision to create an affordable shoe line and discussed her reasoning with Footwear News in 2014. “There is always a point in your career when you can take the next step and this felt like the right step for me. I’m not touring as much and I’ve had time to focus on [the line] — spend time getting inspired for the shoes and promoting them,” she said. At the time, she didn’t have more plans to enter the fashion world, but we all know that has since changed.

