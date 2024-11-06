‘Look at that cowgirl’: Miranda Lambert rocks a cozy poncho as she snuggles puppies on a chicken-fried retreat

For those who prefer pants to dresses and skirts and comfort over high fashion, look no further than Miranda Lambert for inspiration. Our favorite country music star wowed everyone with her cozy outfit, which was practical and super cute.

The “Wranglers” musician took to Instagram to give her 4.9 followers a glimpse into what she’s been up to in October. “Wild West, people I love, writing songs, shelter dogs, horses, and anything chicken fried. Amen. Whatcha got Nov? I’m ready,” she captioned her collection of photos. The snaps include a celebration of her husband Brendan McCoughlin’s 33rd birthday (on Oct.14), enjoying an outride with her horse, getting inspired to write songs, eating a big plate of fried chicken steak, and the very best part, snuggling puppies — she does an excellent job raising awareness for shelters and adoption for pets. She also founded the nonprofit MuttNation Foundation.

Lambert is wearing several cute Western-inspired outfits in these pictures, including jeans and plaid shirt combinations, a T-shirt with braided pigtails and a cap, and, of course, her favorite Stetson (at this point, she has an extensive collection, including creations from her own Western fashion lifestyle brand, Idyllwind). However, the outfit that really got our attention was a brown poncho with simple prints, which she paired with black leggings, white sneakers, and a green baseball cap.

Miranda Lambert stuns in a poncho as she gives us a glimpse into what she’s been up to

Ponchos are often celebrated for their warmth and comfort. Still, because they come in various fabrics (most commonly wool, cashmere, and cotton) and multiple prints, they allow you to express yourself through your fashion choices. It’s the perfect garment for layering; it’s ideal to add warmth without rocking a traditional jacket, and the fit can be incredibly flattering — we are not the only ones who think so!

The reactions to the post praise Lambert for her beauty and fashion choices. “Miranda you just get prettier and prettier every time I see you Whoo weee,” a comment reads. “The ponchos. I want to be part of the club,” another shared. There have also been several questions from fans who are curious to know where they can get their hands on the ponchos (unfortunately, we don’t have the answers yet). Other reactions include, “Look at that cowgirl she so beautiful,” and “Love that hat. Working man blues.”

Lambert is no stranger to dazzling jackets, bedazzled pants, and tassels (and we cannot get over how stunning she looked when she rocked a tight leather mini-dress), but she is also the first to admit that she prefers to keep things simple.

“I’m not a clothes person, I’m a jeans and T-shirt girl,” she told WWD in March. She discussed her Las Vegas residency and chosen outfits in the same interview. While they were statement pieces, including her fire jacket (a combination of pyrotechnics and fringing), she stressed that the collection was “flattering and empowering. You feel good when you trust your clothes.” Wise words to remember, right?!

Her longtime stylist and friend, Tiffany Gifford, has echoed the comment about Lambert favoring comfort over high fashion. “She has a cowgirl/boho vibe when she’s dressing herself — she’s most comfortable in jeans and boots,” Gifford told Hello! “For events, photoshoots, etc., we always let the music lead, but she has a chic, polished, rock ‘n’ roll sensibility.”

