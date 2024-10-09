‘Bill Belichick is a Swiftie???’: Moments after seemingly shading Taylor Swift, Bill shows off his Eras Tour merch

Bill Belichick may have groaned when Taylor Swift showed up on screen, but the former NFL coach might just be a secret Swiftie… or at least a Swiftie-in-training!

As Swift continues to boost the overall impact of the Kansas City Chiefs, not everyone’s a fan of her multiple game appearances in support of her boyfriend and the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce, claiming they distract from the sport (as if that’s possible). Still, over a year after they began dating, the power duo is still raking in tons of attention, as they both continue dominating their respective fields. And Bill Belichick might be the latest celeb Swiftie in town.

Is Bill Belichnick a secret Swiftie?

can we officially say that Bill Belichick is a Swiftie??



look at him rockin the eras tour blue crewneck

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend recently posted a selfie featuring the couple all smiles, lit up by a gorgeous sunset. In the photo, Belichick is wearing The Eras Tour merchandise — a gray sweatshirt, paired with a military cap. While Belichick has largely been private for most of his life, his new relationship with Jordon Hudson has led to the former Patriots’ coach embracing his Insta-side, and has since shown up on her feed many times, and even created an Instagram account of his own.

This relationship has been greatly frowned upon, though, considering Belichick is 72 years old, making him 48 years older than Hudson. They’ve also been dating for over a year, adding to the controversy. So while he’s been embracing a newer, more “fun” lifestyle, the staggering age gap has also welcomed a ton of scrutiny. Many users online shared that Belichick is old enough to be Jordon’s grandfather, especially since he is, in fact, already a grandfather.

Has Bill Belichick had enough of Taylor Swift?

Bill Belichick has had enough of seeing Taylor Swift on the broadcast during #Chiefs games

Nowadays, any Kansas City Chiefs game is also an opportunity for a Taylor Swift sighting. During his Manningcast appearance on Monday Night Football, Belichick let out a very audible “Ugh,” when Swift was shown cheering the Chiefs. It’s unclear whether his groan of annoyance was targeted at Swift, or perhaps he was frustrated at the players’ performance, or he simply wanted to see more of what was happening on the field and less of what was happening in the stands. The Chiefs vs. Saints game marked another Swift sighting, which fans have now come to expect. As the pop legend and Kelce’s romance blossoms still, some NFL fans have expressed annoyance at her constant appearances.

But make no mistake: The Kansas City Chiefs have greatly benefited from Kelce and Swift’s relationship in numerous ways. The NFL absolutely loves a chance to show Taylor on the big screen and has continued cranking their publicity up a notch. On the financial end, as of February 2024, Yahoo reported that Swift had generated over $330 million for the NFL, further solidifying her as one of the most lucrative personalities on the planet! These days, even those who don’t watch football have found themselves tuning in, all to support Swift’s beau on the field.

That’s why it’s no surprise when even the most popular football coaches wear Taylor Swift merch. For all we know, Belichick may not even have attended The Eras Tour. But the 72-year-old has more than a dozen avenues to cop that coveted sweatshirt. The Swifties also can’t get enough of it. And while it’s still up in the air whether or not Belichick’s groan on Monday Night Football was aimed at Swift, it’s clearly not stopping him from showing the singer some love on the gram.

