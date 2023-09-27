Taylor Swift causing record-breaking demand for Travis Kelce jerseys may have turned the entire Chiefs’ fandom against her

At this point, it’s universally understood that anything Taylor Swift touches turns to gold, but Kansas City Chiefs fans may soon have to pay the price for that… literally.

According to a press release obtained by WGTC, the demand for NFL tight end Travis Kelce’s jersey has skyrocketed by a massive 1,267% since Swift’s appearance at Sunday’s game. The last time demand reached such heights was after the Cheifs won the Super Bowl LVII, but Swift’s golden touch has blown those numbers out of the water. In fact, interest in Kelce’s jersey has overtaken Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time in history.

That’s not all. Search for Kansas City Chiefs jerseys and — get this — Chiefs tickets have increased by a mind-boggling 1,974% and 1853%, respectively, which can only mean one thing…

According to the press release, the increased interest in Chiefs tickets could result in unwanted price hikes, a natural next step to accommodate all the Swifties clamoring to catch a glimpse of their idol’s potential love story in action.

Photos by Cooper Neill/Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The next time Chiefs play at the Arrowhead Stadium — where Swift was present — takes place on Thurs. Oct. 12. A majority of those tickets have already been swooped up with many listed as Verified Resale, according to Ticketmaster. Low-end prices range from the mid $200s while seats closer to the field are listed for around $1,4000. Compared to home stadium tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles, a team Taylor may or may not still support, that’s nothing out of the ordinary. However, now that the Swifties have been put on to the possibility of rocking a Kelce jersey with Swift mere feet away, those numbers could experience a steep increase.

The appearance of the 12-time Grammy Award-winning superstar at the Chiefs game has sparked endless speculation that she and Kelce are dating. The pair’s love story began after Kelce revealed he invited Swift to the Arrowhead Stadium following her performance there for her Eras Tour. “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he said in an interview after the game. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

At the game, Swift was seen cheering for Kelce alongside the tight end’s mother, Donna Kelce. The headline-making moment punctured the culture zeitgeist to such an extent that the NFL even changed its bio to read “NFL (Taylor’s Version)”, a play on words that honor the name of Swift’s re-recorded songs.

Swift has a habit of breaking the internet anytime she releases a new album, dates a new person, or suddenly announces she’s making a movie that then overtakes Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office. For the sake of Chiefs fans, let’s hope that habit dies at the gate of the football stadium.