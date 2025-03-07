Move over, Tom Holland and Zendaya – another ‘Spider-Man’ star just got engaged

Another Spider-Man star is on their way to the altar! Just two months after Tom Holland and Zendaya’s engagement was revealed, the web-slinger’s wingman decided to put a ring on it, too.

Recommended Videos

And while Tomdaya have still maintained tight lips about their engagement, Jacob Batalon isn’t keeping hush. In fact, he’s shouting on the rooftops how excited he is to become a husband soon. And maybe, just maybe, these couples will be present at each other’s nuptials. That would surely appease the fans for sure.

Jacob Batalon is also engaged!

Unlike with the Tomdaya engagement, there’s no confusion for Jacob Batalon. The Spider-Man actor proposed to his girlfriend under a starry sky with a romantic heart-shaped backdrop made of roses and candles on Wednesday, Mar. 5. The couple shared the news in separate Instagram posts. Batalon posted a carousel of four pictures from the night, captioned, “The beginning of the rest of our lives together,” with a string of adorably excited emojis.

His fiancée, Veronica Leahov, shared the pictures as well. She captioned hers: “A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life.”

Image via Marvel Studios

The first picture showed him down on one knee, popping the question to his shocked fiancée who had her hands over her mouth. A gorgeous rose heart backdrop also had the words “would you marry me?” in neon lights. The beautiful New York City lights in the background added to the ambience. Rounding out the post were sweet photos of the couple embracing, as well as a close-up of the ring.

Their engagement comes just two months after Batalon’s Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland also put a ring on it. Holland and Zendaya have never been too loud about their relationship. Therefore, it’s no surprise that neither of them posted any pictures from the engagement. Nonetheless, their engagement became public when Zendaya came out for the 2025 Golden Globes with a huge diamond on her ring finger. The couple still haven’t made any statements, but sources have confirmed that Holland proposed over the Christmas holidays.

Who is Batalon’s fiancée?

Veronica Leahov is an interior designer and is currently working with Aaron Dussier. According to her biography on her website, she was born and raised in Moldova and studied interior design in Belgium. She got her Master’s in Interior Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. She worked with Rockwell Group for two years from 2019 to 2021, which eventually led to her scoring more international jobs and establishing herself in the United States.

David Rockwell was her mentor at Rockwell Group, and she cites him as an inspiration to her current style. After leaving Rockwell Group, she briefly worked as a Sales Associate at Miu Miu. Following that, she worked as a Commercial Interior Designer for RH until 2024.

Leahov often shows off her work on her Instagram page, and also has a gallery of her projects on her website. Speaking on her style, she shared on her website, “Working across cultures and countries, I bring a blend of European style and international experience to the creation of a uniquely modern design.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy