Moving in: Tom Brady accomplishes another major single life milestone following Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady has officially checked off another milestone in his post-divorce life, and it’s one for the books! The retired quarterback is finally ready to move into his sprawling Los Angeles mansion, a project he began back in 2020 when he was still enjoying the happier times with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Recommended Videos

Located in the star-studded Brentwood neighborhood, the jaw-dropping 14,000-square-foot estate is evidence of Brady’s luxe lifestyle as a single man. Designed from the ground up after he had the original property demolished, the sleek two-story home features in-ground pools, floor-to-ceiling windows, and even turf installations in the backyard and second-level outdoor spaces.

Tom Brady takes Hollywood! NFL great and budding film producer's 14,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion nears completion in one of LA's priciest neighborhoods https://t.co/LArzNvHuCi pic.twitter.com/4ALtZlUc6i — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 11, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old retired athlete’s neighbors in the area are mostly part of Hollywood’s elite, including Jennifer Garner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Chris Pratt, and Bruce Willis. It seems the seven-time Super Bowl champ is settling into the A-list life in more ways than one once he starts residing in his new mansion.

However, Brady isn’t really confining himself to the West Coast. With a staggering net worth of around $300 million, it does not come as a surprise that the father of three has other properties elsewhere. For instance, he also has a mansion on Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, also known as “Billionaire Bunker.”

A glimpse of Tom Brady’s mansion on Indian Creek island in Miami, Florida 😳 pic.twitter.com/MNvJ6MyG5Z — Tom Brady Updates (@tombradymedia) February 5, 2024

In November, he showed off the luxurious property on Instagram while echoing a reminder to his ex-wife about the “commitment” they once shared when they bought the $17 million estate four years before his retirement. It seems the mansion was supposed to be the home they wanted to spend the rest of their lives in with their children. Brady and Bündchen, 44, are parents to son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. The supermodel also serves as the second mom to Brady’s 17-year-old son, Jack, from his past romance with Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen seemingly retaliated after being taken aback by her ex-husband’s bold gesture. She addressed her fans in a cryptic post about personal growth, encouraging them not to be afraid of making changes in their lives if it’s for the better. “There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to,” she captioned a post featuring photos of her enjoying a peaceful moment while sitting on a dock.

Brady and Bündchen officially filed for divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, and it was finalized on the same day. The Brazilian beauty quickly moved on from their unsuccessful marriage by dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. They are already expecting their first baby together. On the other hand, Brady has been linked to another model, Irina Shayk, since calling it quits with his ex-wife.

Despite their divorce, we learned earlier this December that Brady still keeps a part of his marriage to Bündchen by taking care of Fluffy, the dog they adopted when they were still together. He was photographed carrying the pooch while visiting a local gym. Sources said that aside from his children, the renowned athlete is focused on his new career as an NFL analyst and his fitness goals post-divorce. With his new mansion, he is bound to realize all while living large from coast to coast.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy