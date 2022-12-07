Multiversal ‘Fantastic Four’ fan art allows fans to pick their preferred Reed and Sue pairing

So we know that the casting for Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four film has everyone running around like headless chickens online with speculation, debating, and fan art galore, but thanks to one fan, we can see what all the options would look like in one go.

Ever since the announcement of a Fantastic Four movie, fans have been trying to push their favorite actors into the roles of Reed and Sue, Marvel’s longest-running power couple. Fans had been calling out for John Krasinski for some time and finally got their wish when he appeared as Earth-838’s Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It is not clear whether he will continue in the role given that Earth-616’s Reed does not necessarily have to look the same and a re-cast is easily explained. We have yet to meet Sue Storm in the MCU and the doors are wide open for her casting as well. Many would love to see the real-life couple of Krasinski and Emily Blunt reunited on the big screen as the superhero couple, but there are plenty of alternatives that fans are vying for as well.

In a post on Reddit, one fan decided to take the most popular fan castings and design posters for each couple, placing the actor’s heads onto suits for the characters.

From top left down to bottom right we have, Amanda Seyfried and Glenn Howerton, Blunt and Krasinski, Gillian Jacobs and Tom Ellis, Rachel Brosnahan and Diego Luna, Jodie Comer and Penn Badgley, and Lily James and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Many commented on which ones they liked the best as well as mentioning other actors they would like to see – sure, let’s add more names to the ever-growing list, why not!

One fan would love to see the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor stepping into the role.

With another imagining Howerton bringing parts of Dennis Reynolds along with him to the MCU.

Many are still hoping for the return of Krasinski saying that if he only exists in the Multiverse of Madness it was simply fan service.

This fan really cannot see anyone but Krasinski in the role.

Some could see You‘s Badgley stepping into Ioan Gruffudd’s shoes to take on the role beside the shining Jodie Comer.

There have been a few fans, like the one below, who have changed alliances based on the Doctor Doom rumors.

And, of course, another name added to the list, this time in the form of The Good Place‘s Jason Mantzoukas (a long shot at best).

Until we know for sure, at least we have these pictures to help us visualize our ideal candidate in the roles. Maybe manifestation will work, though we doubt it.