You’d think James Gunn would be too busy building up the DC universe right about now, but he’s still finding time to answer all kinds of questions from Marvel lovers about what’s next for the Guardians of the Galaxy — even if they don’t always like what he has to say. Elsewhere, theorists may have discovered the perfect plotline for Ryan Reynolds’ grand return as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3 and Adam Sandler has unwittingly wandered into Fantastic Four fan-casting territory.

Sorry shippers, James Gunn confirms there’s no way this Guardians of the Galaxy romance is going to happen

Everyone loves an odd couple, but it seems what would be the MCU’s wackiest romantic pairing is definitely never going to be canon. In case you weren’t aware, a certain subset of the Guardians fandom “ships” Drax and Mantis, something that’s only increased after the Holiday Special. Yet James Gunn has now well and truly shot down any hopes of this becoming canon in next spring’s Vol. 3 by stating that he believes the pair are completely not each other’s type. Pom Klementieff is also equally revolted by the notion. Sorry, Drantis shippers, it looks like you’ve lost.

Deadpool 3 could literally have a universe-shattering storyline if diehards have their way

What exactly is going to happen in Deadpool 3? That’s the big question everyone’s asking after the confirmation that Hugh Jackman’s returning as Wolverine one last time. So does this mean the X-Men universe is going to be folded into the MCU? Well, maybe, but some fans with bright ideas are wondering if it actually indicates the exact opposite. The thinking goes that the threequel may adapt the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic and have Wade destroy the X-Men’s universe in a bloody rage. And, to be honest, we’d kill to see it.

Adam Sandler says no to Marvel gig, but Fantastic Four fiends fancast him anyway

Every actor working in Hollywood is swallowed up by the Marvel machine eventually, right? Well, Adam Sandler, although he maintains that he enjoys watching superhero movies, has no ambitions of joining the MCU. And yet some fans, who apparently possess greater stretching powers than Reed Richards, are nonetheless deciding this is Sandler’s invitation to Marvel to cast him as the Thing in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Oh yeah, and apparently he was never in the running for Rocket Raccoon either.

For once, Captain Marvel haters have a legitimate reason to dunk on Carol Danvers

And, last but not least, we all know that certain rage-filled Marvel “fans” are always hating on Captain Marvel for no good reason. Well, for once, the more comic book-literate half of the fandom has launched a legitimate case against Carol Danvers after the memories of her worst-ever moment in the source material resurfaced. Seriously, Kevin Feige, whatever you decide for the future of the MCU, please never adapt Civil War II for the screen. Because if you do we’ll have to ask Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto to erase it from the timeline.

Return tomorrow, True Believers, for even more Marvel news.