Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel

For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.

Twitter user @Frankussy went viral for sharing a panel from the notorious Marvel Comics crossover event Civil War II which depicts Carol standing over Miles Morales, one of the most beloved next-gen superheroes in the franchise’s universe. “Kid…I’m sorry…” she says. “… But you’re under arrest.” Yeah, that’s not a great look, Danvers.

The reason why I hate Captain Marvel 😢 pic.twitter.com/R0UofG3lw3 — Frank (@Frankussy) November 30, 2022

For those not in the know, 2016’s Civil War II — which was launched to tie in with the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War — is widely regarded as one of the biggest Marvel missteps of the past decade as it transformed Carol from one of Earth-616’s most popular heroines into one of its most misguided. This time around, the heroes went to war over the emergence of an Inhuman kid called Ulysses who had the ability to predict the future. While Iron Man fought on the side of free will, Carol campaigned to use Ulysses’ power to stop bad things before they happen and impose order on the world.

Everyone’s in agreement that this vilifying of Captain Marvel was a bizarre choice in the run-up to Captain Marvel‘s release.

Making Carol the fascist villain in an unnecessary Civil War retread right in the middle of their attempt to push the idea of her as Marvel's biggest female hero in preparation for her movie was such a weird choice — Jinx Removing 🐀 (@slowboattohades) November 30, 2022

Oh snap, they went there.

ACAB, the C is for Carol or Captain — Janus Tiresias🇳🇿🕊🍀🇵🇸 (@JanusTiresias) December 1, 2022

And if you’re curious to know exactly why Carol’s arresting Miles…

Iirc, there was an inhuman with foresight abilities, with Captain Marvel wanting to use those abilities to fight crime before it happens, and Iron Man opposing it. Right before this, Ulysses (the inhuman) had a vision of Spider-Man killing Captain America, and so she arrests him — Pix *COMMISSIONS OPEN* (@Pix_ssbu) December 1, 2022

If the MCU did ever adapt Civil War II for the screen, it would truly be an act of character assassination for Carol Danvers and would hand her haters even more ammunition to use. So let’s hope that Kevin Feige steers clear of this particular source material in Phase Five and beyond. We’ll next see Brie Larson’s powerhouse hero in The Marvels, coming July 28, 2023.