Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has been a part of our culture for decades. He does one great film for every three bad ones, does not always stretch himself creatively, but, recently said he would join a cinematic universe, and some don’t loathe the idea.

After appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and admitting he was very into the offerings from Marvel and D.C. but adding him being asked to appear will likely will not happen, several have taken to the internet to say otherwise. While some dismiss the 56-year-old, several say he has Marvel’s off-beat style and would be right for a wild Fantastic Four antagonist.

Give me Adam as Mole Man in FF — Aaron Lebovitz (@lebasl1) December 1, 2022

Later in the discussion, others point to his work in Uncut Gems and Hustle as proof he can be serious when the situation calls for it. At one point Sandler — who is good at playing characters who are suffering — was rumored for a role in Guardians of the Galaxy, and one user says he could go cosmic in the world, but, if so, he would just have to appear looking just like he does in our reality.

Adam Sandler as Galactus but instead of looking like Galactus it's just a planet sized Adam Sandler https://t.co/92t3kfo7KX — Donovan K. (@donkatablah) December 1, 2022

Several others suggest D.C. Comics roles would be right for the entertainer and, while many were in jest or on the villainous side of the IP, others added he could work as a hero, though whether this would connect with audiences is certainly a matter of debate.

Reed Richards 🔜 — 𝑀𝑜𝑜𝑠𝑒 (@TheCoachMoose) December 1, 2022

The Fantastic Four movie in the MCU will release in 2025. Little is known about it at this time. Matt Shakman directs.