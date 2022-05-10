Fantastic 4 Fans Beg Marvel to Cast Emily Blunt as Sue Storm

Emily Blunt has been in the conversation as a fan dream casting for Sue Storm for years.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Emily Blunt has inevitably entered the conversation amongst Marvel fans for consideration of her being cast as Sue Storm in a future Fantastic Four movie.

Stoking the flames of the conversation is a familial connection of the actor that the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently unveiled. Warning: spoilers to follow for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If you didn’t already know, John Krasinski made his premiere in the MCU as Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As he was a resident of the ill-fated Earth-838 and not the main world of Earth-616, where most of the MCU takes place, his cameo was brief and ended in being turned into spaghetti by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlett Witch.

However, many fans believe this appearance may have been a signal that Krasinski will soon be making his re-introduction as the Earth-616 version of the character at some future date. And if Krasinski is destined to play Mr. Fantastic, why not cast actor Blunt, his real-life wife, as the comic book character’s companion, Sue Storm?

“Bring him back for Fantastic Four with Emily Blunt Sue Storm,” one fan put it succinctly.

Bring him back for Fantastic Four with Emily Blunt Sue Storm

Krasinski previously directed Blunt in the A Quiet Place duology, a horror franchise whose sequel also starred Cillian Murphy. The combination of actors was enough for one Twitter user to not only pitch Krasinski as Reed and Blunt as Sue, but Murphy as the superhero group’s main antagonist, Doctor Doom.

This would be a great cast for the MCU Fantastic Four



Reed Richards – John Krasinski

Sue Storm – Emily Blunt

Reed Richards – John Krasinski

Sue Storm – Emily Blunt

Doctor Doom – Cillian Murphy

Another Marvel fan said Blunt as Sue would be “perfect” casting. And we can’t say we disagree, to be honest.

Just thinking about how perfect it would be to cast Emily Blunt as Sue Storm. #suestorm #FantasticFour #MultiverseOfMadness

Another Twitter user proclaimed it would be “the greatest travesty of casting ever” if the House of Mouse did not cast Blunt in the role.

If they don't cast Emily Blunt as Sue Storm for the next Fantastic 4 it will be the greatest travesty of casting ever

Blunt has previously indicated her ambivalence about playing a superhero, saying she’s already been there and done it by starring in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns. However, even though she’s turned down roles for both Captain America and Iron Man 2 due to scheduling conflicts, she later clarified that she may do a superhero movie in the future if it had a strong story.

It is one fan’s hope that Marvel is able to bring the goods and convince her to sign up.

John Krasinski as Reed Richards is perfect casting. Sadly, we may not be able to have Emily Blunt as Sue Storm due to her currently not being interested. Hopefully, Disney and Marvel Studios can convince her. #FantasticFour

As an aside, can we go ahead and take this opportunity to nominate Krasinski as the director for the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four movie, now that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has officially dropped out?

Check out Krasinski’s epically doomed cameo as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters now.