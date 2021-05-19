Emily Blunt Says She’s Already Played A Superhero

From the second the rights to the Fantastic Four fell back into the lap of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were almost immediately installed as the frontrunners to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm, and that hasn’t changed in the slightest.

There’s been a myriad of reports making the rounds at various points claiming the husband and wife duo were offered the roles, that they were in talks to lead Jon Watts’ reboot and everything in between. However, whereas Krasinski’s been open in admitting that he’d jump at the opportunity were it to come his way, Blunt’s seemed a lot less enthusiastic.

With the stars now on the promotional trail for horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, questions have inevitably been turning towards a potential venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blunt already revealed that the comic book genre isn’t really something she’s all that interested in after shooting down the rumors as nothing but fan casting, and in a new interview, she said she’s already played a superhero.

“I already played a superhero. Mary Poppins is my superhero. I already did that.”

Mary Poppins Returns hardly fits the bill when it comes to superhero epics, but the title character does possess magical powers and the desire to use them for the betterment of others, so it’s not a stretch really. Rob Marshall’s sequel was a big success as well after earning almost $350 million at the box office before going on to land four Academy Award nominations, while Emily Blunt scored a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, and while it might not be the MCU, if the actress believes she’s already scratched that particular itch, then Fantastic Four might need to look elsewhere for its Invisible Woman.