‘My toddler doesn’t care what you look like’: Popular children’s YouTuber becomes latest victim of toxic online body shaming

All she's trying to do is teach babies to communicate.

You know how some people will yell at you from their car through the window with a ferocity that’s surprising and unsettling all at once? Something about that glass dividing two people allows for a viciousness we wouldn’t exhibit face to face. Social media is like that; people say things they would never have the balls to say face to face, and that’s just what happened to a teacher on TikTok recently.

Ms. Rachel, an Internet personality who makes “Toddler Learning Videos and Baby Learning Videos,” was body shamed recently. Let’s repeat that: she makes videos for BABIES. She is adding goodness to the world. I drank coffee from a solo cup today. This woman is a saint.

She’s also very, very popular. She has more than 6 million subscribers on YouTube and 3 million followers on TikTok. You know why? Because she helps people! To be fair, there are people with that many followers who just crush things with a pneumatic press.

Here’s a sample:

Regardless, one of her TikToks went crazy viral with more than 2 million views as of this writing. Unfortunately, it got that attention because of a body shaming content.

She captioned the video “Real comment i got” along with a neutral face emoji.

It’s really short. It’s just Ms Rachel in a sweater at her keyboard looking confused.

“Finishing my second masters in education while someone comments I’ve gained weight and should lose weight and try to be prettier if I’m going to have a show reaching toddlers.”

Woof! I can’t imagine anyone saying this to someone’s face. Human nature is so weird, because you’ll say stuff if you know you can get away with it, and being online really makes it easy to do that.

Fortunately, people showered her with the love she deserves, you know, for HELPING OUR YOUTH.

Here are some random examples:

YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE MS RACHEL!!!!!!!

You are an essential employee in our household

You’ve taught ME how to talk to my baby and because of that, she knows 40+ words and counting at 18 mo old. Thank you for helping me be a better mom.

You’re a blessing to all of us! Ignore the negativity Ms Rachel! We love you!

My son’s entire face lights up when you come on! You make so many kiddos (and parents!) so happy!

You are beautiful inside and out. Not many people can say they’ve had an impact on children like you have!

Are you kidding me??? You are so beautiful

There are almost 10k comments on this thing and most of them are just as sweet as that one. She responded with:

“Also the positive comments def outweigh anything else and I’m so grateful.”

Keep doing what you’re doing Ms. Rachel!