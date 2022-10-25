Netflix won’t be pulling ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ despite Kanye West’s antisemitic views

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West ,has been dropped by many brands over the last week since the started spouting antisemitic rhetoric, but there is one place that the star will remain, and that is Netflix.

According to a report from The Wrap, Netflix has confirmed it will not be pulling its three-part docu-series on the rapper Jeen-Yuhs despite the latest controversy.

This docu-series details the early career beginnings of the rapper, his rise to stardom, and his struggles along the way. While Ye is the focus of the feature, he was not involved with its creation or promotion.

Surprisingly this isn’t the only documentary news for Ye today, as MRC shared its plans to scrap a completed documentary on the rapper due to his latest comments. Similarly, Balenciaga canned its collaboration plans with Ye and he was dropped by the talent agency CAA.

Also, new reports indicate that Ye’s label G.O.O.D Music may have been dropped from Def Jam adding to the list of companies to distance themselves over the last 24 hours. To make things worse for the rapper, his Adidas collaboration may be coming to an end too as the company’s stock plummets.

Reports also indicate that the rapper’s streams have plummeted following this controversy adding to the consequences of his actions.

Despite the growing list of severed ties to Ye, the rapper continues to double down on his antisemitic comments. It remains to be seen how the rest of the week plays out for the star but as far as his Monday goes, it couldn’t have gotten much worse.