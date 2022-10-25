Adidas under fire as stock plummets following failure to drop Kanye West

In a day when the U.S. stock market closed 400 points up overall, the price of the common stock of athleticwear maker Adidas dropped eight dollars following the company’s continued silence in the face of celebrity spokesman Kanye West’s unhinged rants against Jewish people.

.@adidas stock plummets as the brand refuses to cut ties with Kanye West over anti-semitism. pic.twitter.com/qg63tmjJHz — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 24, 2022

West’s continued antisemitic statements have already cost him representation at his former agency CAA, his lawyer (Camille Vazquez, best known as Johnny Depp’s lawyer), and lucrative endorsement deals with Balenciaga and J.P Morgan. It even cost him his friendship with former President Donald Trump, who is himself certainly no stranger to courting fringe hate groups.

In a since-deleted episode of podcast Drink Champs, West announced, “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” And it certainly seems he was correct, as the German sportswear company’s continued silence has prompted comment and criticism.

YouTube commentator Brian Tyler Cohen held Adidas to task for their continued lack of comment or action:

We're not "waiting" for @adidas' response… their silence *is* their response. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 24, 2022

While this Twitter user shows us that Adidas is looking to expand its YEEZY brand:

.@adidas announced on Oct. 6 it was placing its relationship with Kanye "under review."



Now #adidas is actively recruiting to fill 10 positions for its YEEZY business.



Is the relationship really under review? Then why the robust recruiting efforts?#boycottadidas #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/JX4h3OcdtV — Nancy Levine 🇺🇦 (@nancylevine) October 24, 2022

TV writer Bess Kalb chose to highlight the company’s roots in Nazi Germany:

Wow hope this widely available information about the Nazi origins of @adidas doesn’t go viral and cause a massive international boycott in light of their recent silence in the face of violent antisemitism by their partner Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/LTPsKGHYzg — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 24, 2022

Criticism came from all corners, with even professional wrestler The Iron Sheik coming out against West’s hateful tirades:

ADIDAS WHERE YOU AT ON THIS BUBBA? DONT BE THE JABRONI AND NOT SPEAK UP AGAINST THE HATE OF THE BEAUTIFUL JEWISH PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/DrUa8I4xCH — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 24, 2022

Grassroots activist Shannon Watts highlighted Kanye’s effect on the wider world:

Today on the 405 in Los Angeles. We are waiting @adidas. pic.twitter.com/C39gLLu4Wb — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 23, 2022

In the biggest blow of all, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to Twitter today to denounce his words. We will just have to see if that’s the final piece of bad publicity for Adidas.