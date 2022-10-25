Adidas under fire as stock plummets following failure to drop Kanye West
In a day when the U.S. stock market closed 400 points up overall, the price of the common stock of athleticwear maker Adidas dropped eight dollars following the company’s continued silence in the face of celebrity spokesman Kanye West’s unhinged rants against Jewish people.
West’s continued antisemitic statements have already cost him representation at his former agency CAA, his lawyer (Camille Vazquez, best known as Johnny Depp’s lawyer), and lucrative endorsement deals with Balenciaga and J.P Morgan. It even cost him his friendship with former President Donald Trump, who is himself certainly no stranger to courting fringe hate groups.
In a since-deleted episode of podcast Drink Champs, West announced, “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” And it certainly seems he was correct, as the German sportswear company’s continued silence has prompted comment and criticism.
YouTube commentator Brian Tyler Cohen held Adidas to task for their continued lack of comment or action:
While this Twitter user shows us that Adidas is looking to expand its YEEZY brand:
TV writer Bess Kalb chose to highlight the company’s roots in Nazi Germany:
Criticism came from all corners, with even professional wrestler The Iron Sheik coming out against West’s hateful tirades:
Grassroots activist Shannon Watts highlighted Kanye’s effect on the wider world:
In the biggest blow of all, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to Twitter today to denounce his words. We will just have to see if that’s the final piece of bad publicity for Adidas.