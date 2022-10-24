Kim Kardashian’s standing against anti-Semitism is either appreciated, too-little-too-late, or completely unwarranted, depending on which internet you ask

There’s an old adage that “there’s no such thing as bad publicity,” and Kanye West sure has spent the past week testing it to the limit. The rapper has recently down on an anti-Semitic tirade on Instagram that got his account locked, and an October 16th appearance on a since-deleted episode of podcast Drink Champs in which Kanye said, “”I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

And while the sportswear giant has faced public pressure to cut ties with Kanye, the rapper has already been dropped by Balenciaga, J.P. Morgan, his attorney, CAA, a documentary, and perhaps in the biggest slap in the face, former President Donald Trump, who has otherwise proven willing to court white supremacist support in his political career.

However, Ye is now facing a battle on the biggest public front yet: Kim Kardashian’s social media. The ex-Mrs. Donde and mother to their four children has been facing pressure from fans to speak out against the comments that have spurred on public demonstrations from anti-Jewish hate groups in Los Angeles.

And on Twitter, Kim – whose lifestyle empire is estimated to be worth over $1.8 billion – finally spoke out against her ex-husband’s comments:

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

The Twitter reaction was swift and, predictably, contentious. One fan was offended that Kim had been asked to react at all:

Woman aren't responsible for apologizing for their husbands, ex's, boyfriends etc. Kanye needs to be held accountable for his own actions. Kim doesn't owe us anything when it comes to Kanye. — Victoriaaaa (@vicmcclurg) October 24, 2022

This fan defended Kim against a troll:

And that means what?? Fathers can be bad people and mothers aren’t duty bound to stand by them simply because they contributed sperm. — WillowCDragon (@cdragon823) October 24, 2022

And this fan challenged Kim to take her anti-bigotry stance to the next level:

now speak up abt the racism and homophobia at dolce & gabanna you are the definition of performative activism — fashionpowerz (@fashionpowerz) October 24, 2022

Kanye West continues to prove that every bottom contains a trapdoor, and that he wasn’t kidding when he rapped that “Everybody knows I’m a mother****ing monster.”