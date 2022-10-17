Kanye ‘Ye’ West‘s behavior has caught the attention of US politicians, again, but now former President Donald Trump is reportedly keeping his distance. Didn’t expect that in 2022, did you?

Rolling Stone reported that Trump has also seen Ye’s now-deleted anti-Semitic tweet, and told multiple people that the rapper was “acting too crazy” and needed to get some “professional help.” It was also reported that Trump decided to not give more comments on Ye, possibly hinting the former president is keeping his distance from the rapper.

Rolling Stone reports that Trump’s distance from the rapper may be “strategic.” Still, the former president posted via Truth Social that “no President has done more for Israel” than he has, before going on to berate American Jewish voters on the platform.

Credit: Truth Social

Ye opened up about his political views on the Trump Administration during his recent interview with Tucker Carlson. The rapper said in the interview that he was advised to keep his views of Trump to a minimum, but he, obviously, heavily ignored it. In 2018, Ye famously met Trump at the White House, wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, as he was one of Trump’s high-profile supporters.

Recently, Ye has been under the spotlight due to hate-speech comments and his recent stunt during Paris Fashion Week. It was also revealed through unaired footage of his Fox interview that the rapper made more outrageous comments about his family and other minorities in America.

All that aside, if Donald Trump is deciding the things you say are too outrageous, maybe it’s a sign you’ve gone too far.