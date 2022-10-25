Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label reportedly dropped by Def Jam

To the shock of absolutely nobody, Def Jam has reportedly cut ties with rapper turned antisemitic mouthpiece Kanye West by dropping his label, G.O.O.D Music. Def Jam had been the label on which West kicked off his music career way back in 2003 with his debut single, “Through the Wire.”

Granted, West’s affiliation with Def Jam reportedly expired following the release of his Donda album back in 2021, but it remains unclear whether or not West was supposed to continue his partnership with the label, at least before he started using his platform to behave like a bigot.

Ye’s corporate partners continue to cut ties with the troubled artist, or at least come under significant pressure, per the New York Times. West will likely soon be on Adidas’ chopping block as the company’s stock plummets as a result of his recent behaviors.

Those behaviors include, but aren’t limited to, wearing a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week because he thought it would be funny, questioning the nature of George Floyd’s death, for which he is now being sued, and anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter, for which he copped a ban by the platform which was later reversed.

The latest round of rubbish pouring out of the rapper’s mouth came from an excruciatingly long two-and-a-half-hour interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast.

West is thankfully and quickly being disowned by the broader populace, with streams of his music sliding as he continues doubling down, and doubling down again on his problematic actions.

Even Donald Trump is reportedly distancing himself from the guy, for Pete’s sake.