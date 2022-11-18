New promo teases a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star’s final episode

Kelli Giddish has been playing Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU since 2011 and has given viewers many memorable moments over the years. That’s what has fans scratching their heads after a new promo came out hinting that she’s leaving the show.

She walks into the courtroom in her white wedding dress while everyone looks on with surprise. She’s getting ready to marry Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi played by Peter Scanavino. The words that come out of her mouth in the promo are clearly, “I’m leaving SVU.” If that’s a tease, it doesn’t get much clearer than that.

Is it true?

There’s some really good camera work in that promo. Detective Olivia Benson has a look on her face that this decision seems to come out of the blue. Everyone in the courtroom for her wedding seems happy to congratulate her on her big day but sorry to see her leave. The thing is that there is drama in every SVU episode, so where is it going to be in this one? Does Detective Rollins really leave SVU or is it one of those games shows like to play to keep the world buzzing?

Kelli Giddish sat down with People recently to talk about all the buzz, “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU.” Of course, it’s not a bad breakup. She appreciates the show and what it’s done for her career as well as the friends she’s made along the way, and that includes the star Mariska Hargitay herself.

Is it possible fans didn’t want to believe it?

NBC/Will Hart

Entertainment Tonight caught up to Hargitay back in September where she addressed it then, “I love Kelli, she’s my girl. She is one of my favorite actors that I’ve ever worked with and we got to build something really beautiful together and really learned together because our characters had quite a journey. It wasn’t so easy at the beginning and then we just fell into this beautiful safety, trust…I’m gonna miss her a lot, but she’s a lifelong friend.”

In fact, when Hargitay heard the news, she was one of the stars on the show fighting for Giddish’s life. As an executive producer on the show, fans thought it would make a difference but as We Got This Covered reported earlier, the decision came from much higher up than her. There was nothing she could do about it because the decision was already made.

One thing is for sure, Kelli Giddish has a bright future ahead of her. Fans will definitely get to see her in new and exciting roles.