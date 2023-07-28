Not only did Dave Bautista reveal he used to have hair, he had way more than you could ever imagine

Here’s a challenge; try to picture Dave Bautista with hair. You’ll likely find it’s no easy feat as we’re so used to seeing the actor without it, but it turns out he wasn’t always bald. Shocking, I know.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a throwback pic on Twitter to his younger days with the caption, “long hair, didn’t care.” It’s difficult to tell exactly how long ago the photo was taken, but fans were completely taken aback by the former WWE wrestler’s long and luscious locks.

Is that Dave Bautista or Roman Reigns? Either way, he looks completely unrecognizable, and one fan even suggested he resurrect the look in the long-awaited and much-anticipated buddy cop movie he and Jason Momoa are supposed to be filming.

“That’s the look you should have in that cop buddy movie with Jason Momoa.”

Others confirmed that Bautista does indeed suit the hair, suggesting he grow it out again and even calling for the return of the soul patch from his wrestling days.

“I honestly think you suit long hair and a proper beard instead of the soul patch.”

While some were still skeptical about the fact that he ever had hair, to begin with.

“nice wig dude! you never had hair, fess up!”

Seeing the actor with so much hair is pretty crazy. Perhaps it’s just because Bautista has such an iconic look now that it’s permanently ingrained into our brains. Regardless, he’s a cool guy, with, or without the mop.