‘Nothing like the Royals appear on TV’: Cancer patient who got to meet Kate Middleton reveals the truth behind emotional encounter

The British Royal Family has been through the wringer over the last few years. All the fancy outfits, formal events, and polished appearances eventually gave way to public scrutiny, and rumors of internal turmoil.

Recommended Videos

But as one cancer patient recently discovered, there’s much more to the Royals than meets the eye on TV. On Jan. 14, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital. This marked her first solo engagement since announcing her diagnosis in March 2024, and later sharing that she completed chemotherapy by September. Although details of her diagnosis remain private, this visit revealed a deeply personal side of Princess Kate that few have had the chance to witness.

A Royal visit to remember

During her time at the hospital, Kate met patients undergoing treatment, and shared her own experiences with chemotherapy. Katherine Field, a 45-year-old patient, recounted a moving moment when Kate discussed having a chemotherapy port. Gesturing to her chest and arm, the Princess admitted, “I got so attached to it,” joking that she hesitated when doctors suggested it could be removed. These candid reflections offered a rare glimpse into the shared humanity between a royal and those undergoing cancer treatment.

However, it was Peter Burton, a 60-year-old patient, who perhaps summed up Kate’s impact best. Speaking to The Mirror, Peter described Kate as “extremely personable” and “nothing like the Royals appear on TV.”

When you see the royal family on TV, they’re carrying out a role, but Kate was extremely personable and genuinely interested in what I had to say. She visited the day unit, which is where people are actually having treatment, so it was business as usual, which made it even more genuine and made you realize she was there because she genuinely wanted to be there and not just for a photo opportunity.

Peter, who completed his own cancer treatment in December, admitted he initially assumed the “VIP visitor” would be Prince William. To his surprise, it was Her Royal Highness Kate Middleton.

Relating on a deeper level

I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.



My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.



We couldn’t have asked for more.… pic.twitter.com/f3sA7yZdOi — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2025

One conversation with Kate particularly struck a chord with Peter. The two discussed the often-overlooked struggles of family members supporting cancer patients. Peter shared that Kate, as a mother and wife, deeply related to this challenge.

“We spoke about how often people think about cancer patients rather than the family looking after them, which can be difficult,” he shared. “It was something she was really able to relate to, having felt the same with her husband and children.”

The visit wasn’t just meaningful for the patients—Kate’s role as the new joint royal patron of The Royal Marsden, alongside Prince William, also carried historical significance. This position was once held by the late Princess Diana, making Kate’s involvement all the more important. Kate’s return to public duties comes at a time when the Royals’ reputation has faced challenges. However, moments like these remind us of the genuine compassion that can be found behind palace walls. For patients like Peter Burton, Kate’s visit was much more than a royal obligation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy