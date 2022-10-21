NYC restaurant responds to James Corden’s assertion that James Corden’s behavior was fine, actually

On Friday, Keith McNally took to Instagram to respond to James Corden‘s comments about The Late Late Show host’s behavior at McNally’s New York City Restaurant Balthazar in a New York Times interview.

Now, McNally has taken to Instagram to respond and issue Corden a challenge, writing:

“I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done ‘anything wrong, on any level,’ was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it.”

The drama was brought to light last week when McNally posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he bashed Corden because of the attitude he had with his staff back in June. McNally referred to Corden as the most abusive person his staff was forced to serve in the 25 years of his restaurant.

For years, rumors about Corden’s poor attitude toward people have followed the talk show host. Some came out after McNally’s post to bring light to their experiences, including Becky Habesberrger (wife of Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys) who claimed she witnessed Corden screaming at a busboy.

Corden responded directly to McNally and apologized profusely to McNally, according to a McNally Instagram post from earlier in the week. However, that was before Corden took no responsibility in a New York Times interview yesterday. Corden responded to McNally’s allegations that he was basically a nightmare to deal with at his restaurant, that “I haven’t done anything wrong on any level. I feel so Zen about the whole thing.”

In that interview, Corden did not seem to really care about the allegations, though did not deny them either. It can be summed up by saying that Corden believes it’s not that serious. He even said it was beneath him and beneath the restaurant while pointing out, during the New York Times interview which took place at another restaurant, that someone was complaining about the food. Corden used that to imply that his complaints are therefore ok.

McNally went on to blast Corden further, saying, “I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean. If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before the incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong.”

The Balthazar owner ends his statement with something of a challenge. He said that if Corden actually admits he was wrong and apologizes to his staff, then he would let Corden eat at Balthazar for free for the next ten years.

The ball is in Corden’s court now.