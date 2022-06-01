One Direction fans turn on Liam Payne after Logan Paul podcast appearance

One Direction fans have come out in droves to call former 1D member Liam Payne ‘irrelevant’ after his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast.

Payne sat down with Paul as he talked about his life and experience in One Direction and what happened after he left the group. But also on the podcast, Payne started to bad mouth other former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, and fans were not having it.

One Direction fans were shocked as they didn’t expect Payne to sit down with Paul. Some have even described it as a bad career move.

liam payne crazy as hell bc out of all the places u couldve done a tell all u choose a logan paul podcast and expect us to take u seriously ? — and FUCK JAYKAY⁷ kth1 track 8 (@KlLLINGH) May 31, 2022

hold up.. ur telling me liam payne was on mf logan paul’s podcast???



this wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card. — kelise 🪐 (@harrysplaceinme) May 31, 2022

Fans have also called out Payne’s behavior on the podcast and described his career as “a flop” after he insulted both Malik and Styles’ successful solo careers. Other have brought up Payne’s past behavior towards his ex-fiancé after seeing him bad-mouth his former bandmates.

liam payne getting interviewed by logan paul to talk shit about the rest of 1d….. that man’s career is FLOPPING for good — alyssa | 40 83 87 107🏡 (@hrryssuit) May 31, 2022

"strip that down outsold everybody in the band" liam payne says while being on an interview with no one else but logan paul. — sneha²⁸ ☾ is 🏠 (@copyofmilfrry) May 31, 2022

all of harry's songs on his latest album are charting, liam payne is having an interview with logan paul. that's all i have to say — jas ! (@IomIcinema) May 31, 2022

liam payne and logan paul talking ab “zayn being a rude guy” as if one of them didn’t film d3ad ppl and the other literally JUST cheated on his fiancé — sammy (@normalgirlimh) June 1, 2022

liam payne’s career was so dead he had to go CHEAT on his child bride THEN go LOGAN PAUL to receive any sort of relevancy. that’s down bad. career in the fucking trenches. not a single breath. — brin 🐇 (@garddensong) May 31, 2022

Others have criticized Payne for even appearing on the podcast, saying that he must be at the lowest point in his career to be a guest for Logan Paul.

How terribly does your life have to be going to go from selling out stadiums around the world including Wembley Stadium to go to being the guest on Logan Paul’s podcast? — 🍉🪩🍒✨💗 (@KissyDelaney) May 31, 2022

you know you’ve reached the lowest point in your career when you’re in a logan paul podcast. https://t.co/u8qQvQsD22 — ًً (@itshaayaz) May 31, 2022

you have one ex member of one direction breaking records left and right and being the most successful popstar right now and the other joining logan paul’s podcast to talk about stuff that happened 10 years ago — ✰ (@supercts) May 31, 2022

After One Direction split up in 2015, Payne started his solo music career. He released a debut single in 2016 titled “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo and has collaborated with other artists such as Rita Ora, Wiz Khalifa, and Ed Sheeran. Payne has also produced music for other artists such as Pharrell Williams, and released a Christmas single with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio.

Overall, it seems like Payne has lost a lot of the respect of One Direction fans that used to love him back in the day.