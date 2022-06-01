One Direction fans turn on Liam Payne after Logan Paul podcast appearance
One Direction fans have come out in droves to call former 1D member Liam Payne ‘irrelevant’ after his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast.
Payne sat down with Paul as he talked about his life and experience in One Direction and what happened after he left the group. But also on the podcast, Payne started to bad mouth other former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, and fans were not having it.
One Direction fans were shocked as they didn’t expect Payne to sit down with Paul. Some have even described it as a bad career move.
Fans have also called out Payne’s behavior on the podcast and described his career as “a flop” after he insulted both Malik and Styles’ successful solo careers. Other have brought up Payne’s past behavior towards his ex-fiancé after seeing him bad-mouth his former bandmates.
Others have criticized Payne for even appearing on the podcast, saying that he must be at the lowest point in his career to be a guest for Logan Paul.
After One Direction split up in 2015, Payne started his solo music career. He released a debut single in 2016 titled “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo and has collaborated with other artists such as Rita Ora, Wiz Khalifa, and Ed Sheeran. Payne has also produced music for other artists such as Pharrell Williams, and released a Christmas single with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio.
Overall, it seems like Payne has lost a lot of the respect of One Direction fans that used to love him back in the day.