‘Only Tim Burton would give a present like that’: ‘Beetlejuice’ star reveals delightfully peculiar wedding gift from director

Director and producer Tim Burton, known as the “King of Goth,” has created some of the most playfully dark and visually stunning movies — a distinct style he’s known for. And when it comes to giving gifts, the director seems to have a peculiar taste too, as actress Catherine O’Hara recently revealed.

O’Hara first met Burton on the set of Beetlejuice, released in 1988, where she portrayed the role of Delia Deetz. The two have worked together on various projects throughout the years including The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Frankenweenie (2012), and most recently, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024). O’Hara recently appeared on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast Wiser Than Me, where the actress shared the very special gift she and her husband received from the director for their wedding in 1992.

As O’Hara told the host, “Tim gave us an amazing wedding gift, which was a private tour at the Vatican,” to which Louis-Dreyfus responded, “Yeah, only Tim Burton would give a present like that.” The gift is quite unusual, but it was a welcome treat for the newlyweds. O’Hara said Burton received the same gift and was “blown away,” which was why he wanted to pass the wonderful experience to the couple.

O’Hara and her husband, Bo Welch, thoroughly enjoyed the tour, sharing some of the items they saw including a plethora of gifts given to the Vatican housed in a private museum and the Pope’s closet, among other things. Interestingly, O’Hara first met Welch on the set of Beetlejuice and may have Burton to thank for the unfolding of their love story.

Tim Burton made an excellent cupid

Welch is a production designer and like his wife, has worked on some of Burton’s films including Beetlejuice (1988), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Batman Returns (1992). He first met O’Hara on the set of Beetlejuice, but it took a little prodding from Burton before he asked her out on a date.

O’Hara found the production designer attractive and told Elle about an entry she wrote in her diary that read, “We’re supposed to get married someday, so I wish he would ask me out.” However, production was soon wrapping up, and Welch had yet to make a move. O’Hara then told Burton about her crush on Welch and although the two had a few laughs, Welch hasn’t asked her out. The director then told her, “Let me see what I can do.”

Welch has publicly talked about that time as well, and in an interview with Uproxx, he mentioned how Burton approached him toward the end of filming and said, “You should ask Catherine out.” The statement surprised Welch, but he took his advice anyway. “It didn’t even occur to me that I was even supposed to talk to actors. But since Tim told me to, I did…” Welch shared. While filming some scenes in Vermont, he approached the actress and casually asked, “Our department’s going to a swap meet. You want to come?” And the rest is history.

O’Hara, who was from Canada, moved to Los Angeles and began dating Welch after Beetlejuice finished filming. The couple married in 1992 and have two sons together — Matthew, born in 1994; and Luke, born in 1997. As they both shared, Beetlejuice holds a special place in their hearts, as it marked the beginning of their story. Now, after 32 years of marriage, their bond is stronger than ever.

