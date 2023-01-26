Pamela Anderson hints that she may have had a fling with Julian Assange

With her new memoir Love, Pamela hitting shelves on Jan. 31, and her similarly-titled Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story set to release on the same day — Pamela Anderson’s return to the spotlight has been all about, you guessed it, love. Whether it’s about self-love or loving others, it’s become quite clear that this is the most candid Pamela Anderson has ever been.

Over her more than 40 year career, Anderson has certainly gone through phases. Whether it was her performances in Home Improvement or Baywatch, a Mötley Crüe romance (gone sour), or countless years of modeling — she’s undoubtedly an icon. Now, as Pamela Anderson begins to share her side of the story, our collective minds are being absolutely blown.

In a tell-all interview with Variety, Anderson discussed her colorful past, yet nothing surprised us more than her relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Leave it to Pam Anderson to get caught up with another international icon.

Facing extradition to the U.S. for releasing military secrets, documents, and other top-secret information — things aren’t looking good for Julian Assange. According to Pamela Anderson, Assange’s treatment reflects “an interesting hypocrisy.”

“It’s just heartbreaking because he’s in a supermax prison in solitary confinement while he’s awaiting a trial, and all of these other people are breaking the law all over the place and no one’s in jail.”

As the years have gone on, the WikiLeaks scandal remains a bit of a mixed bag. Governments are always said to be doing shady things, and the fact that someone exposed the U.S. for being a part of the problem didn’t seem like a huge deal. Regardless of the issues though, Assange is in hot water, and Pamela Anderson couldn’t feel worse about it.

When asked if their relationship was anything but platonic, Anderson remained tight lipped.

“He’s so passionate about life and about everything. There’s just nothing that he says that isn’t fascinating. So there was definitely a connection. We would just talk through the night and drink mezcal and laugh and tell stories.”

Circumstances aside, there’s no doubting that Pamela Anderson has had a wild-wild life. Now that she is finally about to control her own narrative, there’s no telling what this icon and survivor of the entertainment world could get up to. We’re just happy to have a front row seat. Netflix’s Pamela, A Love Story streams on Jan. 31.