‘People are deeply disturbed by this’: Kylie Kelce clears up confusion about her relationship with Taylor Swift

Starting a new romance comes with some big questions, like whether you’ll get along with your partner’s friends and family. Since Taylor Swift is so legendary, the world has been watching her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce since July 2023, and everyone (unfortunately) has an opinion. One of the things people have been the most worked up about? Swift’s friendship with Travis’ brother Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

Kylie spilled all the pop star tea on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Feb. 11, 2025 and said her and Swift’s first meeting was at a January 2024 game. Kylie is “more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating.” She explained, “People are deeply disturbed by this. There was all this stuff leading up to it about: ‘Well, why haven’t they met? They’re avoiding each other.”

The reason it took a while? As Kylie said, Swift is “busy.” That’s a good word for it! When Swift started dating Travis in July 2023, she was in the middle of her record-breaking Eras tour that took her all over the U.S., Brazil, and Argentina. If regular people have trouble scheduling plans with friends and relatives, imagine how full Swift’s schedule was that year. Also, as Kylie pointed out, she only met Travis after she and Jason had been together “for probably close to a year.”

It’s strange that people would be that concerned about Swift and Kylie meeting, but then again, nothing is surprising in the internet age. Anyone looking for drama needs to watch more reality TV (I recommend any of the Real Housewives shows). At least the haters can be reassured that the two have been on a double date of sorts with their respective partners. When Cooper asked that question, Kylie said that although Swift made them all dinner, she “didn’t really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant.” Oh, how I wish I was a fly on the wall at that get-together. Sounds like there should be a do-over! But considering that Swift, Kylie, and the Kelce brothers have such jam-packed lives, that might not be so easy.

Kylie and Jason are both pretty candid (remember when Jason talked about their intimate life?!) and it’s fun to hear her talk about Swift. Anyone (weirdly) hoping for bad blood between Swift and Kylie can be rest assured it simply doesn’t exist. According to E! News, Swift had dinner with her brother, parents, Kylie, and Alana and Danielle Haim just a few days ago. And, as Us Weekly reported, Jason, Kylie, and their kids, Elliote and Wyatt, attended a Miami Eras Tour show in October 2024.

Besides dating brothers, Kylie and Swift have something else in common: being the subject of 24/7 gossip. Kylie explained in a November 2023 TikTok that although a headline claimed she said she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight,” those weren’t the words that actually came out of her mouth. Kylie explained, “I said it’s not my cup of tea to like, have attention on me. I didn’t say that.”

So, despite the persistent (and ridiculous) belief that Swift’s presence in Travis’s football world is a negative one, the pop singer’s relationship with his family seems great. Maybe people are just jealous that Kylie has spent time with the “Blank Space” singer? I know I am!

