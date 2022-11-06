Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are engaged, and its all because of a horny tweet three years ago

Phoebe Bridgers may just owe her engagement to Paul Mescal to one horny tweet from 2020, with the musician and actor now hearing wedding bells.

Bridgers became an item with Irish actor Mescal in 2020, with it seemingly being born out of her enjoyment of Mescal’s breakout performance in Normal People. Tweeting in May of that year that she was “sad and horny” after finishing the series, Mescal replied to her tweet with “I’m officially dead”, before Bridgers leaned into the meme with her response.

Now in Nov. 2022, according to a cut segment from an interview with The Guardian, Mescal mentioned becoming engaged with Bridgers. Horny tweeting may be the only way to meet the love of your life, so get to it as soon as you possibly can. It’s cheaper than a Tinder subscription.

Well, unless you want to be a verified horny tweeter.

finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny oh wait — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 12, 2020

nooo don’t die your so talented aha — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 12, 2020

Bridgers has gone from strength to strength since her debut solo album, with 2020’s Punisher feeling like a cultural reset for hardcore yearning music. The 28-year-old’s impending marriage to Mescal feels like proof even good things were able to happen during some of the bleakest years of human existence.

Mescal’s performance in Normal People led to an Emmy nomination, as well as a nod for director Lenny Abrahamson. After delivering another powerful turn in Aftersun, Mescal will is slated to lead the science fiction thriller Foe alongside fellow Irish actor Saoirse Ronan, and helmed by Australian Garth Davis. Davis’ debut film Lion saw several nominations at the 2017 Oscars, including for Best Picture.

The unlikely love story of Bridgers and Mescal meeting through horny tweeting feels like the most 2020s way to ever find your fiancé, and frankly, it’s exactly what the world needs.