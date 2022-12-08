Premier League fans’ dreams are being made and broken thanks to a Jenna Ortega meme
Jenna Ortega is the current queen of Netflix, with Wednesday a late contender for the streaming giant’s show of the year. But her talents aren’t simply looking gloomy, killing it in a black dress, and planning diabolical schemes, social media is abuzz with reports she’s also a soccer aficionado.
Ortega apparently waxed lyrical about North London club Tottenham Hotspur (aka Spurs) and is hoping for them to win next year’s Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur (aka Spurs) is one of the UK’s oldest and most prestigious clubs, but haven’t walked away with a major trophy since the League Cup in 2008, so a Champions League victory might be ambitious (especially as they’ve been drawn against AC Milan):
But there’s a twist. It turns out that this is a lie! On the internet! According to Twitter, Ortega is interested in all sorts of unlikely things:
Regardless, even the lie that Ortega is a Spurs fan has set soccer fans alight:
Spurs fans aren’t that bad:
It is rather unlikely:
Probably an Arsenal fan:
So, right now, Ortega’s status as a Spurs fan is unknown. Let’s face it, it’s unlikely that the 20-year-old Californian-born actress is out there in the Spurs stadium cheering on her teams. Then again, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying the small Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, who knows when Hollywood will next dip its toe into the British soccer leagues?
More on the unlikely things Ortega does (or doesn’t) like as we hear them.