Jenna Ortega is the current queen of Netflix, with Wednesday a late contender for the streaming giant’s show of the year. But her talents aren’t simply looking gloomy, killing it in a black dress, and planning diabolical schemes, social media is abuzz with reports she’s also a soccer aficionado.

Ortega apparently waxed lyrical about North London club Tottenham Hotspur (aka Spurs) and is hoping for them to win next year’s Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur (aka Spurs) is one of the UK’s oldest and most prestigious clubs, but haven’t walked away with a major trophy since the League Cup in 2008, so a Champions League victory might be ambitious (especially as they’ve been drawn against AC Milan):

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega says her favourite football club is Tottenham Hotspur and wants them to win the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/aHUgbwbcws — stevie 🇲🇾 (@donsteviee) December 7, 2022

But there’s a twist. It turns out that this is a lie! On the internet! According to Twitter, Ortega is interested in all sorts of unlikely things:

Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that she’s deeply passionate about shrimp welfare.



“I’ve been obsessed with it ever since the 80k episode about it came out. I found it so amazing that it is within our ability to save billions of beings from this suffering.” pic.twitter.com/yg7101KXq1 — Inés (@inesferhumi) December 7, 2022

Jenna Ortega reveals in an interview with GQ that she loves Final Fantasy XIII, but is frustrated with Square-Enix.



“There still hasn’t been a remaster after all of these years. It’s one of the most beautiful games I’ve ever played and I’d love to revisit it someday.” pic.twitter.com/qetsAPZMKh — Osama Bin Laden’s Wife: I’ll Stan… (@bigbitchupdates) December 6, 2022

“Wednesday”‘s Jenna Ortega reveals in an interview to Vogue that her favorite programming language is Python.



“I really enjoy writing Python.. It a lot easier than JavaScript – I love how readable it is. It’s so robust.” pic.twitter.com/vfladGFoEw — LIVE ON TWITCH.TV/endingwithali (@endingwithali) December 6, 2022

Regardless, even the lie that Ortega is a Spurs fan has set soccer fans alight:

Even as a arsenal fan that is a belter of a tweet 😂 — leomay (@leomay40996383) December 7, 2022

Spurs fans aren’t that bad:

Ofc there had to be something with her pic.twitter.com/YFSB0yfhNM — DRK 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dkcb0) December 7, 2022

It is rather unlikely:

Wants Spurs to win the CL pic.twitter.com/msL9n4mK40 — MoSpurs⚪️ (@MoSpurss) December 7, 2022

Probably an Arsenal fan:

So, right now, Ortega’s status as a Spurs fan is unknown. Let’s face it, it’s unlikely that the 20-year-old Californian-born actress is out there in the Spurs stadium cheering on her teams. Then again, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying the small Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, who knows when Hollywood will next dip its toe into the British soccer leagues?

More on the unlikely things Ortega does (or doesn’t) like as we hear them.