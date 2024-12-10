Prince George’s school pals have given him a cheeky royal nickname, but parental guidance is not required

Prince George is one of the most high-profile preteens in the world. But the kid lives a pretty regular life, especially when it comes to school shenanigans. When he’s hanging out with his pals, most of the formal royal protocol stuff is left by the wayside. The casual nature of things is evidenced by the cute nickname the other children have given the future King.

Recommended Videos

According to The Sun, Prince George’s school pals refer to him by his “PG” initials. The fun little moniker is used by his parents too. Kate Middleton and Prince William are also said to call their oldest child “PG Tips” in a nod to the British tea brand. Interestingly, the Royals don’t technically have an official last name, but the fix is pretty simple: the youngsters typically adopt their parents’ titles in the classroom.

That means Prince George will be listed as George Cambridge on his class register. The same will be true for his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William and Prince Harry did the same when they were young, adopting Wales as their last name at school since their father was known as the Prince of Wales at the time.

But the nicknames in the Royal Family don’t end with George. While attending the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, Prince William was overheard referring to his only daughter as “mignotte,” which is the French word for “cute.” Additionally, a woman who chatted to William and Kate during their tour of Northern Ireland that same year revealed that the princess lovingly referred to Charlotte as “Lottie.”

The nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte will be attending Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire in the coming year alongside their younger brother, four-year-old Prince Louis. The older siblings previously attended Thomas’ School in Battersea, South London, while Louis was enrolled at Willcocks Nursery in South Kensington, West London.

Other changes in the royal kid’s lives included a move from Apartment 1A Kensington Palace to the more spacious Adelaide Cottage. The trio will also receive an academic boost with mandatory extra lessons on Saturdays. According to the publication, the private school is located nine miles from their new home. The location is said to have been chosen so the family could be closer to the late Queen.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been carefully planning George’s educational future. Sources familiar with the situation claim William wants his son to attend Eton College, the same boys-only boarding school he attended as a teenager. However, Kate would like him to attend a mixed-gender school like Marlborough College in Wiltshire, which she attended with her sister, Pippa.

For now, Prince George is exploring various interests which include sports and cooking! Apparently, the little Royal’s eyes lit up when he spotted a pizza oven while visiting the Desmond MacCarthy-owed Wiveton Hall Cafe near the Royal Sandringham estate. According to the restaurateur, the young Prince was super excited and said, “That’s what I want to do when I grow up!”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy