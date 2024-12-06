Prince Louis’ endearing message for King Charles, Queen Camilla at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service has us swooning

Prince Louis just melted hearts with a simple yet touching gesture dedicated to his beloved grandparents, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton attended his mom’s much-anticipated fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Dec. 6. And while the event was brimming with holiday cheer, it was Prince Louis who stole the spotlight with his adorable handwritten note.

Recommended Videos

Before the carols even began, the 6-year-old prince took a moment at the venue’s “Kindness Tree,” a special installation that invited attendees to hang messages for those who’ve made a difference in their lives this year. Prince Louis’ card was snapped by photographers at the royal gathering, revealing the endearing message he had written for the reigning monarch and his wife.

“Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me,” read the note penned by the fourth in line to the British throne, as seen in the images released by Page Six from the event.

Prince Louis attends Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service with a sweet handwritten note to ‘granny and grandpa’ https://t.co/TyFcfxOkZq pic.twitter.com/9FltuReOLY — Page Six (@PageSix) December 6, 2024

If that wasn’t heartwarming enough, photographers also captured the young royal looking very serious as he hung his message on the tree. Despite his short stature, Prince Louis had to slightly bend his back to tie the card to a branch securely.

Prince Louis’ older siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, also carried cards for the installation, but it was only their youngest brother’s note that was captured by the cameras, and his sweet words have left royal fans swooning. There’s no word yet on how King Charles and Queen Camilla reacted to their grandchildren’s messages.

For the service, the royal children showed up in impeccable festive fashion. Prince Louis matched his older brother George and dad, Prince William, 42, in sharp navy suits, white dress shirts, and red ties. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte twinned with her mom, wearing a burgundy ensemble that perfectly complemented Princess Kate’s stunning red coat, adorned with a chic black bow.

Kate Middleton glows with Prince William and kids at first Christmas service after cancer treatment. pic.twitter.com/6kCgmNKAtm — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) December 6, 2024

The Princess of Wales, 42, who has hosted the carol service annually since 2021, looked every inch the holiday queen as she greeted guests and oversaw the event, titled “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas,” which was filmed for airing on Christmas Eve.

In a statement leading up to the service, Kensington Palace described the royal gathering as a “moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.”

This year has been anything but easy for the event’s host. In September, Princess Kate revealed she had completed chemotherapy after a nine-month battle with cancer. She only made her official return to royal duties this week when she welcomed the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the U.K.

During the state visit on Dec. 3, Middleton impressed royal watchers and fans when she performed a perfect curtsy to welcome King Charles. With her over 13 years of experience as a working royal, Princess Kate has perfected the symbol of deference to higher-ranking royals, so now she’s being referred to as the “Queen of Curtsies.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy