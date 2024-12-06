Forgot password
Prince Louis
Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Celebrities
News

Prince Louis’ endearing message for King Charles, Queen Camilla at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service has us swooning

The young royal stole the spotlight at the holiday gathering.
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Dec 6, 2024 06:57 pm

Prince Louis just melted hearts with a simple yet touching gesture dedicated to his beloved grandparents, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton attended his mom’s much-anticipated fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Dec. 6. And while the event was brimming with holiday cheer, it was Prince Louis who stole the spotlight with his adorable handwritten note.

Before the carols even began, the 6-year-old prince took a moment at the venue’s “Kindness Tree,” a special installation that invited attendees to hang messages for those who’ve made a difference in their lives this year. Prince Louis’ card was snapped by photographers at the royal gathering, revealing the endearing message he had written for the reigning monarch and his wife.

“Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me,” read the note penned by the fourth in line to the British throne, as seen in the images released by Page Six from the event.

If that wasn’t heartwarming enough, photographers also captured the young royal looking very serious as he hung his message on the tree. Despite his short stature, Prince Louis had to slightly bend his back to tie the card to a branch securely.

Prince Louis’ older siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, also carried cards for the installation, but it was only their youngest brother’s note that was captured by the cameras, and his sweet words have left royal fans swooning. There’s no word yet on how King Charles and Queen Camilla reacted to their grandchildren’s messages.

For the service, the royal children showed up in impeccable festive fashion. Prince Louis matched his older brother George and dad, Prince William, 42, in sharp navy suits, white dress shirts, and red ties. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte twinned with her mom, wearing a burgundy ensemble that perfectly complemented Princess Kate’s stunning red coat, adorned with a chic black bow.

The Princess of Wales, 42, who has hosted the carol service annually since 2021, looked every inch the holiday queen as she greeted guests and oversaw the event, titled “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas,” which was filmed for airing on Christmas Eve.

In a statement leading up to the service, Kensington Palace described the royal gathering as a “moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.”

This year has been anything but easy for the event’s host. In September, Princess Kate revealed she had completed chemotherapy after a nine-month battle with cancer. She only made her official return to royal duties this week when she welcomed the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the U.K.

During the state visit on Dec. 3, Middleton impressed royal watchers and fans when she performed a perfect curtsy to welcome King Charles. With her over 13 years of experience as a working royal, Princess Kate has perfected the symbol of deference to higher-ranking royals, so now she’s being referred to as the “Queen of Curtsies.”

Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
Luigi is an experienced Freelance Writer with over 15 years in the industry, specializing in technology, health and wellness, business, and mostly entertainment news. Known for having a keen eye on celebrity culture, the latest in royals, and trending movies and TV shows, he brings a unique perspective and depth to each news report he writes. Off the clock, you’ll find him either immersed in his favorite shows Superstore and The Good Wife, or enjoying outdoor adventures with his three dogs, Lyka, Casper, and Kitkat.