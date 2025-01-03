Prince Harry has ‘regrets’ over going too far amid Royal Family feud as his hopes to ‘repair the relationship’ are revealed

Life lessons have a funny way of creeping up on Prince Harry. He thought that his memoir, Spare, would earn him some sympathy and a place to speak his mind; instead, he found out why family drama should always stay behind closed doors.

Recommended Videos

“Although Harry is glad he finally got his say on everything that went on with Spare, there is part of him that has some regrets over it all and the way it was handled,” a source for The Mirror said.

“He was still very angry about how he was treated by his family and wanted them to know and felt his book was the only way they’d listen. But looking back, he’s not sure it was handled in the right way and he has faced a lot of criticism for it and hurt his family a lot.”

The memoir was really Harry’s tell-it-all platform. We’ve heard allegations that King Charles dismissed financial support for Meghan Markle, claims that Prince William didn’t like his relationship and thought it was moving “too fast,” and a now-infamous account of a physical altercation with his brother. It’s not like Harry thought that his memoir wouldn’t be a best-seller. We live for stuff like that. But maybe Harry was also tired of seeing his name in the headlines without being able to speak his truth. And, evidently, the “truth” came at a cost.

But why is the Duke having “regrets?” Well, Harry has a New Year’s resolution: He wants to get back with the family he left behind. According to the source, “Harry still wants to have a relationship with them and is hoping that in 2025, he can make that happen.”

“A lot has gone on since Spare was released and he didn’t update the paperback version – so he is hopeful he can repair the relationship.”

We find it hard to believe that the admission of “regret” is going to be enough for the rest of the family, and his memoir may not be the only obstacle to getting back with his father and brother. There’s still the case of Meghan Markle. Harry seems intent on building bridges, but Meghan might want to light a few more matches. “Meghan has had many offers to write her own book and she’s still considering,” said the source.

“She doesn’t have the loyalty Harry has and would happily write about her experiences—but she is also aware that dragging up the past could cause another backlash and lose her even more public support.”

The public has a habit of making the Duchess the cause of all problems. We don’t want to go that far. If the source is correct, Meghan wouldn’t go so far as to sabotage Harry’s efforts, and she may have her reasons for a family reunion. Meghan has been quietly impressed by how Princess Kate is handling her cancer battle. “Meghan has admiration for how Kate handled things, especially with young children. She has also done things her way and not bowed down to public pressure, putting her family and health first, something Meghan admires,” the source shared.

Will Meghan’s admiration be enough, though? The Sussexes reportedly felt estranged over the holiday season. Photos of the Royal family’s festive gatherings apparently struck a nerve, or maybe that was the reason for the New Year’s resolution? Prince Harry may want to see his children enjoying time with their cousins, but family problems seem to be incredibly hard to ignore at this point.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy