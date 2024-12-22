‘Whole thing has become terrifying’: ‘Betrayed’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in fear as Prince William gets cosy with their worst enemy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot of beef with the Royal Family, and even more enemies outside, but sources suggest that the most recent development in the spat has them living in fear as the heir to the throne Prince William is spotted meeting with the couple’s worst enemy.

Recommended Videos

As part of his “job,” Prince William has to meet with all sorts of people from all walks of life. Whether that’s charity workers, business people, or world leaders, William meets and greets, wines and dines, regardless of his personal feelings. That’s the whole point of being the Prince of Wales and of course, the future king of England.

Unfortunately for Harry, William recently met with incoming American president Donald Trump. The meeting was an official event, so it was nothing personal — it was the very definition of ordinary business. Though Trump left the meeting gushing over William’s “handsome” looks and the latter only did his professional duties, sources close to the Sussexes suggest that the pair feel “betrayed” over the event.

Speaking to Closer, an anonymous insider close to the America-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claims that the pair feels “very hurt and betrayed that their feelings appear not to have been taken into consideration.” While it’s normal to feel hurt given their issues with Trump, it bears repeating that William appeared with Trump in an official, diplomatic capacity — it was literally his job to make the meeting go as smoothly and amicably as it could possibly go.

According to the insider, Harry and Meghan feel like William could have at least discussed the meeting with them first, stating that “Harry can’t even get William to pick up the phone.” While it does seem reasonable that William could have shot Harry a quick message warning him about the meeting, it’s hard to imagine what would have gone differently had that happened.

It’s easy to see why Harry and Meghan are unhappy with Trump, as he’s repeatedly stated his dislike for the pair and suggested he’d be quite happy to re-investigate Harry’s visa status. While Harry and Meghan pointedly didn’t endorse any candidate during the 2024 Presidential election, Meghan has spoken positively about Kamala Harris, and Trump is known to carry grudges.

Harry and Meghan are, apparently, worried that Trump took the opportunity to badmouth them to William. According to the source, “Meghan has zero doubt that Trump spoke negatively about her and Harry at this meeting,” adding that “the whole thing has become terrifying.”

It’s reasonable for Harry and Meghan would be worried about Trump, given that he holds grudges and is willing to engage in all sorts of mud-slinging and nastiness. Still, their outrage towards William feels misplaced. As Harry knows — intimately — the official role of a prince does not include airing personal opinions about politics and political figures, especially when as part of national diplomacy, William must interact with them in an official capacity.

This is one time where it’s just not about Harry or Meghan. The source goes on to suggest that William doesn’t care about Harry and Meghan’s outrage, saying “he’s not going to apologize for doing his job,” which feels like a perfectly sensible response in a sea of nonsense.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy