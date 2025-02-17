Prince Harry reduced to tears by Justin Trudeau as Donald Trump’s 2 enemies make an unexpected alliance

Countless people have been united by their disappointment that Donald Trump is now in the second month of his second term, and there have no doubt been tears over some (all?) of his policies. Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, recently made Prince Harry cry… but for a good reason.

The outgoing Canadian Prime Minister recently spoke at the 2025 Invictus Games closing ceremony in Vancouver, British Columbia, and, as Express.co.uk reported, he made Harry get teary-eyed. Trudeau talked about Harry’s “energy” and “dedication” and “commitment” to the Games, which he founded back in 2014. Trudeau said, “To the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, without whom these Invictus Games would never have happened. You are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality.”

Trudeau and Prince Harry are not only connected thanks to their high levels in the British Commonwealth, but because Trump isn’t the biggest fan of them (to put it mildly). Although Trump loves Prince William, he said Harry wouldn’t be deported because “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” As for Trudeau, Trump has talked endlessly about wanting Canada to become the 51st state, and judging from any public statement he makes about it, Trump thinks he can definitely achieve that ridiculous goal, no problem.

Considering the political climate right now, Trudeau’s words must have meant a lot to Prince Harry. As the Duke of Sussex said during his opening ceremony speech, “In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity.” Although some public figures found an event, create a product, or start a business and then let others run the whole deal, the Invictus Games are clearly Prince Harry’s pride and joy. Harry told The Daily Show with JJ Chalmers, “there’s always going to be a need for these games.” He started them back in 2014 so servicewomen and servicemen who have injuries or who are sick could have fun and be inspired.

Although some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s projects haven’t worked out, the Invictus Games is one of Harry’s longest achievements as it has been running for 10 years. Harry also got some praise from Markle, who wrote “so proud of you” on her Instagram Stories.

Trump probably isn’t thrilled to see Prince Harry and Trudeau being so buddy-buddy, but the two seemed to have a great time this past weekend. Trudeau not only showered Harry with praise in his speech, but they were seen hanging out and enjoying the Invictus Games indoor rowing event on Feb. 16, 2025. While it would be heartwarming to see this at any point in time, it seems even more critical right now.

Canada and England have always enjoyed a close relationship as the countries are very connected. And, as Trudeau mentioned in his speech, he thinks the strong and positive Canadian/American relationship should endure. He said, “We all believe in a future where we have values and a friendship that endures the test of time.” Trump might want to make enemies out of literally everyone, but Prince Harry and Trudeau try to motivate others to be compassionate, which is the right thing to do, despite Trump’s belief system. Harry and Trudeau might come from different worlds, but they want the best for their respective countries, and that’s something else that unites them against Trump.



