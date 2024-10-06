Prince Harry’s ‘very dangerous’ action without Meghan Markle predicted to cause a Royal retaliation

Prince Harry might awaken the wrath of the royal family – again – by performing some “very dangerous” actions conducted without his wife, Meghan Markle.

The relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family has been strained since he departed from official royal duties in 2020. Various public statements and actions from both sides have exacerbated this tension to the point where the possibility of reconciliation seems beyond slim. With Harry undertaking a series of solo engagements without his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side, some royal experts predict that this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back on the royal side of the feud.

These solo appearances have taken place in various locations, including Lesotho, where Harry has longstanding ties through his charity work. While these visits seem to be focused on charitable causes on the surface, some have interpreted them as a direct challenge to the Royal Family’s authority and relevance.

Why are Prince Harry’s solo engagements with charities threatening the Royal Family’s image?

PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has commended Prince Harry, the Duke of #Sussex, for his long-standing dedication to #Lesotho, particularly through his work with the charity Sentebale.



In a social media statement, Mr Matekane expressed gratitude for Prince Harry’s significant… — Lesotho Times (@Lestimes) October 5, 2024

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry’s recent activities are far from innocent charity work. Speaking on GB News, Levin described Harry’s solo engagements as “very dangerous,” suggesting that they could provoke retaliation from the Royal Family.

Levin argues that Harry’s actions appear to be a calculated move to demonstrate his independence and effectiveness without the support of the monarchy. As she puts it:

“He’s gone to all these charities he used to work with as a working royal, and I think it’s a way to say, “I don’t need the Royal Family, I can do this on my own, and I can do this much better because everyone still loves me.”

In other words, by revisiting charities and causes he worked with as a senior royal, Harry is making a statement about his continued influence and importance, even without the monarchy’s official backing. To many royal supporters, Harry might look like a rebellious teenager wanting to reaffirm his individuality by telling the whole world his father doesn’t matter and that he can make his own choices. Ironically, he might be sending the opposite message with his latest tantrum.

The potential for this to backfire is significant. Levin predicts that the Royal Family won’t take this lying down, stating, “I think the Royal Family will come up with something because they can’t have this. It’s appalling.” This suggests that we might be on the brink of a new chapter in the ongoing royal drama, with the possibility of a public response from Buckingham Palace. Of course, the Royal Family might take some more subtle road to punish Harry for his transgressions, like extending their influence to Harry and Meghan’s turf, the U.S.

Well deserved. P. Harry's is a compassionate, very hard working, dedicated & committed Royal, just like his mother. He's been giving himself to this Afican continent for over 29yrs. He's consistent whether in or out of the Windsor Clan. #ServiceIsUniversal — #SussexSpartanMegHive🇬🇧Willy The Peg (@KajolMomento) October 5, 2024

However, not everyone views Harry’s actions negatively. Royal biographer Hugo Vickers offers a different perspective, suggesting that Harry’s recent solo trips have been “very well received” and “seems all to be very positive.” According to Vickers, Harry’s recent engagements showcase his strengths.

“What he seems to be doing now, which is rather wonderful, is doing what he used to do so well, which is engaging with youngsters and giving them awards rather than receiving an award.”

This approach has historically been well-received, with Vickers recalling Harry’s popularity during his work as a royal in the Caribbean, where “they absolutely loved him.” Moreover, Vickers highlights the duke’s deep connection to Africa, particularly Lesotho and Botswana, suggesting that these solo trips allow him to reconnect with causes close to his heart. This personal connection, combined with his natural ability to engage with people, especially the youth, seems to be resonating positively with the public and those involved in his charitable work.

Whatever Harry’s true intentions, the Duke of Sussex is not done with making the headlines, with or without the Royal Family.

