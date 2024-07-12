Prince William fears for his own health as King Charles refuses to sink to Meghan Markle’s level amid claims she’s kickstarted new Royal rivalry

Health is a major concern for the Royal family at all times, but especially this year. The Royals have to keep their physical health in check as they’re not only looking after themselves, but ensuring the security of the entire institution. 2024 has been particularly stressful in this regard, given the unfortunate dual cancer diagnoses of both King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Perhaps that’s why Prince William is clearly making an effort to keep an eye on his own personal health. While attending England’s quarter final match against Switzerland in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament on July 6, the Prince of Wales — who was photographed whooping with joy and hanging his head in his hands at different points — was seen to be wearing a flashy, health-monitoring gadget on his wrist.

The fitness tracker in question is called a WHOOP and is promoted as “the most advanced wearable on the market,” thanks to its ability to monitor key metrics such as sleep, strain, and recovery. If you’re intrigued and want to get yourself this gadget fit for a future king, beware — the WHOOP tracker requires a membership subscription, with even the cheapest pricing setting you back £229 a year.

Given that William is using a tracker that’s more typically favored by professional athletes rather than Royals, clearly he’s become preoccupied with his health of late, which is understandable given his wife and father’s recent illnesses.

Yes, King Charles has bigger things on his mind right now, which is probably why he isn’t actually intent on kickstarting a new rivalry with daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

King Charles would never “sink so low” as Meghan’s level despite claims of Royal “Jam War”

Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Royal family isn’t short of rivalries — Harry vs. William, Meghan vs. Kate, Anne vs. that horse… etc. One we weren’t expecting, though, was Charles vs. Meghan. And yet the king and the Duchess of Sussex appear to have started up a business rivalry, as they begin a battle over who can sell the most… jams?

Meghan launched her American Riviera Orchard brand this past spring, and she’s so far sold a few different flavors of jam (or jelly, if you prefer). Unfortunately, King Charles himself has amped up his organic food line, grown and cultivated at the Highgrove Royal estate, whose recent jam products have outsold Meghan’s own.

This has fueled claims that the king, or at least Highgrove’s marketing department, has deliberately hiked up its promotion in order to one-up the duchess. However, veteran Royal insider Jennie Bond doesn’t believe Charles would ever “sink so low” as to dirty his Royal hands with a lowly “jam war.”

“I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan’s products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate,” Bond opined to Ok! Magazine. “Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now. The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time. But there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens.”

Bond continued by pointing out that Charles, who is reportedly in “discussions” with Harry to come visit the Sussexes in California this summer in order to spend some much-needed time with his grandchildren, wouldn’t want to widen the gap between the two sides of the family anymore than it already has been.

“I really don’t think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team,” Bond said. “Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it’s a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him.”

With the public and media scrutinizing their every move, it seems the Royals can’t win whatever they do — you might say they’re jammed if they do, jammed if they don’t.

