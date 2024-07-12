Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prince William of Wales in the stands during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at the Dusseldorf Arena on July 6, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany/King Charles III departs the Senedd on July 11, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. Their Majesties The King and Queen visit the Senedd on the occasion of its twenty-fifth anniversary/Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England
Photos by ANP via Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Prince William fears for his own health as King Charles refuses to sink to Meghan Markle’s level amid claims she’s kickstarted new Royal rivalry

For once, Prince Harry is not in the middle of it.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 06:57 am

Health is a major concern for the Royal family at all times, but especially this year. The Royals have to keep their physical health in check as they’re not only looking after themselves, but ensuring the security of the entire institution. 2024 has been particularly stressful in this regard, given the unfortunate dual cancer diagnoses of both King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps that’s why Prince William is clearly making an effort to keep an eye on his own personal health. While attending England’s quarter final match against Switzerland in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament on July 6, the Prince of Wales — who was photographed whooping with joy and hanging his head in his hands at different points — was seen to be wearing a flashy, health-monitoring gadget on his wrist.

The fitness tracker in question is called a WHOOP and is promoted as “the most advanced wearable on the market,” thanks to its ability to monitor key metrics such as sleep, strain, and recovery. If you’re intrigued and want to get yourself this gadget fit for a future king, beware — the WHOOP tracker requires a membership subscription, with even the cheapest pricing setting you back £229 a year.

Given that William is using a tracker that’s more typically favored by professional athletes rather than Royals, clearly he’s become preoccupied with his health of late, which is understandable given his wife and father’s recent illnesses.

Yes, King Charles has bigger things on his mind right now, which is probably why he isn’t actually intent on kickstarting a new rivalry with daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

King Charles would never “sink so low” as Meghan’s level despite claims of Royal “Jam War”

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry_King Charles
Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Royal family isn’t short of rivalries — Harry vs. William, Meghan vs. Kate, Anne vs. that horse… etc. One we weren’t expecting, though, was Charles vs. Meghan. And yet the king and the Duchess of Sussex appear to have started up a business rivalry, as they begin a battle over who can sell the most… jams?

Meghan launched her American Riviera Orchard brand this past spring, and she’s so far sold a few different flavors of jam (or jelly, if you prefer). Unfortunately, King Charles himself has amped up his organic food line, grown and cultivated at the Highgrove Royal estate, whose recent jam products have outsold Meghan’s own.

This has fueled claims that the king, or at least Highgrove’s marketing department, has deliberately hiked up its promotion in order to one-up the duchess. However, veteran Royal insider Jennie Bond doesn’t believe Charles would ever “sink so low” as to dirty his Royal hands with a lowly “jam war.”

“I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan’s products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate,” Bond opined to Ok! Magazine. “Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now. The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time. But there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens.”

Bond continued by pointing out that Charles, who is reportedly in “discussions” with Harry to come visit the Sussexes in California this summer in order to spend some much-needed time with his grandchildren, wouldn’t want to widen the gap between the two sides of the family anymore than it already has been.

“I really don’t think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team,” Bond said. “Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it’s a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him.”

With the public and media scrutinizing their every move, it seems the Royals can’t win whatever they do — you might say they’re jammed if they do, jammed if they don’t.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter