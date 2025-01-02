Psychic who supposedly predicted COVID-19 makes unbelievable revelations on Prince Harry vs Prince William rift

The year 2025 will usher in good things for Meghan Markle‘s entrepreneurial endeavors, while Prince Harry may finally get the reconciliation he’s longed for with estranged brother Prince William. That is, if you believe the predictions from self-proclaimed psychic Nicolas Aujula.

The south London fortune teller claimed to have successfully predicted the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared that he’s been able to see the future since he was 17, when he had visions of his past lives, including as a nun in the Himalayas, an Egyptian queen, and a seamstress in China.

Now, Aujula has his foresight set on key members of the British Royal Family, specifically on the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But it’s hard to label his revelations as predictions and you’ll know why below.

The King’s cancer diagnosis

King Charles pictured leaving Clarence House to receive more treatment for his cancer diagnosis keep fighting KCIII you’ve got this and the love of the nation #KingCharlesIII #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/Q1d7lxyib2 — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) February 28, 2024

The 38-year-old said Charles’ health will improve in 2025 and that he sees him making a public announcement about it. He didn’t exactly specify or share more details. But it’s only natural for the monarch to let the public know if there are any significant improvements to his health amid his cancer battle, especially if they’ve been keeping abreast of his condition. It’s similar to when Buckingham Palace announced he underwent surgery to treat an enlarged prostate (which he could have kept private) and also when they announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

Aujula’s revelation aligns with royal astrologer Debbie Frank’s prediction about the King’s health in the new year. While there will be some setbacks, she said he will be well enough “to travel and immerse himself in all the activities he loves. Yet he still has to pace himself.”

Meghan’s online presence

The former Suits star kept a low profile for most of 2024 but that’s soon to change with the expected back-to-back release of her Netflix cooking show and the launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard in early 2025. Aujula claimed that the Duchess “will have a successful year doing a TV show or podcast and will focus on family ties.”

Similarly, psychic and horoscope expert Sunaree Ko said 2025 will be a transformative year for Meghan in her entrepreneurial ventures. But she will also “put the emotional well-being of her family first…and that her focus will be on unity.” Interestingly, after several years of anticipation, Meghan is finally back on Instagram (quite sus, probably to hype up the release of her projects?).

Brothers reconcile for the world to see

December 25th, 2018, earlier at that morning Meghan & Harry arrived alongside of other members of The @RoyalFamily for the traditional walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham – https://t.co/raj3dbSDVh | https://t.co/PRkp7SRBMe by @AJShowroom – https://t.co/d1hRVVg0gI pic.twitter.com/SCiAK2K7zP — Andrea Janke (@AndreaJanke) December 29, 2018

Probably the most anticipated Royal moment would be when Harry and William hug all the rivalry and rift away. The Duke has since said on TV that he’s open to a reconciliation with his brother and that may finally happen this year. According to Aujula, the world will even witness it saying that the brothers ” will reconcile and meet face-to-face, and there will be images of this in the press.”

It would indeed be a picture-perfect moment to see the once estranged siblings happily reunite. But Aujula failed to mention when and where this will happen (Christmas in Sandringham, maybe?). Guess the world will just have to wait for those pictures to come out. The last time Harry and William reunited was at Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023, and they didn’t share even a single word with each other.

