Queen Consort Camilla sparks outrage after dining with two of Meghan Markle’s worst trolls

It would appear that things are not about to get any less icy between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the British royal family, after it surfaced that Queen Consort Camilla held a star-studded lunch with two of the Duchess of Sussex’s most frothing and unhinged detractors.

According to The Independent, Camilla had hosted the Christmas lunch on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with a guest list that included the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman. But unfortunately, also in attendance were notorious anti-Markle trolls Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan.

The timing of the lunch was especially unfortunate, as it took place the day before Netflix released the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, and two days before Clarkson penned a scathing op-ed in UK’s The Sun.

Of course, Morgan’s uh, relationship with Markle, for lack of better term, has been well documented. The 57-year-old broadcaster famously resigned from Good Morning Britain over remarks that he didn’t believe Markle’s claims during the couple’s sit-down with Oprah that her mental health had suffered as a result of bullying in the media and that she had even experienced suicidal thoughts.

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s piece that ran on Friday was as unhinged as anything that’s ever been said about the duchess, writing that he “hates her on a cellular level” and that he’s lost sleep due to “grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

You know, just perfectly normal things for a 62-year-old adult man to say about a woman who has absolutely no impact on his life whatsoever. But to do so just days after dining with basically her mother-in-law was appalling.

Not shockingly, as news of Camilla’s guest list began to hit the internet, people began expressing outrage that the royals would break bread with two men who would attack one of their own — regardless of the current state of affairs between Markle and the royals.

“If it’s true that Camilla just had lunch with Jeremy Clarkson this week, right before he published that, then well done to the lot of them for confirming everything the Harry & Meghan doco said was going on between the institution & the media over in the UK,” tweeted journalist Jess McGuire on Saturday, as the news began to make its way around.

If it’s true that Camilla just had lunch with Jeremy Clarkson this week, right before he published *that*, then well done to the lot of them for confirming everything the Harry & Meghan doco said was going on between the institution & the media over in the UK. — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) December 18, 2022

Plenty of others likewise called out the hypocrisy of the royal family, suggesting that the incident has essentially proved right everything that Harry and Meghan have alleged.

For everyone ‘not sure’ about Meghan & Harry or whether they’re ‘exaggerating’.



Jeremy Clarkson wrote this, and then Harry’s stepmother – Camilla – bought him a dazzlingly expensive lunch. On the same day. https://t.co/iATDyhawqf — Anstey Harris 💙 (@Anstey_Harris) December 17, 2022

I don't normally comment on the Royal culture wars, as it's dull AF. But Jeremy Clarkson's statement is deeply problematic + reflects terribly on Britain. He was out to lunch with Queen Camilla – aka Meghan's mother-in-law – this week + now he's encouraging sexual violence. https://t.co/C2Pdbs4GhP — Dr Rebecca Tidy (@DrRebeccaTidy) December 17, 2022

Having an opinion about Meghan Markle is one thing, but this is just vile, barbaric and incentivises so much hate.



Also extremely telling that Clarkson was at a private event with the Queen Consort Camilla just this week.https://t.co/qhgOTXrpH8 — Alexandra Ryan (@SweetLikeAli) December 19, 2022

That would be the same Jeremy Clarkson who was at a private Christmas party with Camilla, the Queen Consort earlier this week (alongside guests including a Daily Mail editor and Piers Morgan). https://t.co/idGMhwOL9y — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 17, 2022

😮WOW! Meghan Markle’s abusers Piers Morgan & Jeremy Clarkson guests of QUEEN CAMILLA! Yet she’s meant to stand up for abused women?! Has she seen how her step daughter has been treated by the press? So brazen. This is the tide Harry & Meghan are swimming against#WeLoveYouMeghan https://t.co/8a1PwCODKV pic.twitter.com/I9zJxwzVbR — Colin McFarlane🙏🏽🇺🇦 (@colinmcfarlane) December 18, 2022

Jeremy Clarkson's words aren't just empty rhetoric,there are a dog whistles to radicalize individuals who can actually do harm to Harry and Meghan.



Camilla paling around with him and piers Morgan is tacit approval & a green light for others to attack them.#HarryandMeganNetflix pic.twitter.com/F8yN9jVoGE — Alexis( sowing discord in the west) (@ArchewellBaby) December 18, 2022

As a few people have pointed out, the inclusion of Morgan and Clarkson at a lunch hosted by Camilla is particularly ghastly considering her ongoing work with charities for survivors of domestic abuse. The saying “believe women” seems to be especially relevant here.