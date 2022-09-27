Rachel Zegler admits she was scared of the original ‘Snow White’ film

Not everyone might be fond of the original animation aesthetics before the 2000s. And who could blame them? It was still the early stages of the industry and had an interesting art style that could scare a kid. And that’s what happened to Rachel Zegler, as the actress pointed out that she didn’t enjoy the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs film when she first saw it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress said that she only watched it once and never picked it up again. And that continued when she went to Disneyland and saw the ride called “Snow White’s scary adventures”, cementing the fact that this film was “not good for kids”. It wasn’t until 16 to 17 years later that she picked up the source material once more just so she could prepare herself for the live-action film.

“I was scared of the original cartoon. I think I watched it once, and then I never picked it up again. I’m being so serious, I watched it once, and then I went on the ride in DisneyWorld, which is called, “Snow White’s Scary Adventures,” doesn’t sound like something a little kid would like, was terrified of it, never revisited Snow White again. So, I watched it for the first time in probably 16, 17 years when I was doing this film.”

In 2016, Disney announced that it will be making a live-action adaptation of the 1937 animation film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Since the film’s announcement, there has been some backlash as Game of Thrones actor, Peter Dinklage called out Disney for fears that they might misrepresent people with Dwarfism. Disney made a response that addressed Dincklage’s concerns and said that it’s going to take a different approach and “not reinforce stereotypes” from the original film.

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White will star Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. It is scheduled to come out in theaters in 2024.