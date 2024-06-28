Ray Romano
Ray Romano’s net worth confirmed

How much is the popular stand-up comedian and actor worth?
Published: Jun 28, 2024

Comedian and actor Ray Romano is best known for his role as the eponymous Raymond “Ray” Barone on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond (for which he briefly became the highest-paid television actor in history) and as the voice of Manny the woolly mammoth in the Ice Age movie franchise from 2002 until 2016.

His television credits also include Cosby, The King of Queens, Sesame Street, The Simpsons, Hannah Montana, The Office, a central role in Men of a Certain Age, and a recurring role in Parenthood. On the movie front, he’s also appeared in the likes of 2008’s The Last Word, 2009’s Funny People, 2014’s Rob the Mob and demonstrated his dramatic chops in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 epic gangster film The Irishman.

His stand-up career began in 1989 when he competed in the Johnnie Walker Comedy Search. He went on to perform routines on Star Search, in various segments on Comedy Central, and on the Late Show with David Letterman, which started his lucrative relationship with CBS.

But precisely how much is Romano worth thanks to his varied career?

How much is Ray Romano worth?

Ray Romano
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ray Romano has amassed an impressive net worth of around $200 million.

At just 66 years old and still working, Romano still has plenty of time to increase that figure dramatically. His upcoming roles include playing Henry Smalls in Greg Berlanti’s 2024 romantic comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon and the leading role of Paul Morgan in Liz Feldman’s forthcoming comedy series No Good Deed.

Romano is a good guy. According to IMDb, he’s worked for and supported dozens of charities, including the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation, Comic Relief, and Tower Cancer Research Foundation. He deserves every cent he earns, and long may he continue to be successful.

