‘Rings of Power’ star responds to the show’s racist hate at the 2022 Emmys

Ismael Cruz Cordova has addressed the racist hate directed towards the The Rings of Power while on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.

The Rings of Power is finally here, and while a majority of fans are loving the series, a small portion has cast a shadow by spewing racist bile in response to the show’s casting decisions.

Interviewed after he walked across the carpet, Cordova was asked about the reception the series has received, particularly from more sinister corners of the internet. Acknowledging the hate, he says it is “bigger” than him, and he knows that he belongs as an elf in the fantastical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

“There’s a lot of eyes on the show, […] there’s been people out there who say I shouldn’t play an elf. but I think I put it all in the work. I think it’s bigger than me, it’s bigger than the work. I know that I belong, we’re here, we belong here”

The Rings of Power has seen massive levels of online trolling over its diverse cast of characters, and challenging the whiteness which many saw as inherit to the works of Tolkien. Mainstream reviews have been very positive, but a review-bombing campaign has been seen online.

It’s highly reminiscent of fellow fantasy series House of the Dragon getting trolled over having a few minority roles. Whoopi Goldberg addressed the a controversy on The View in early Sept. 2022 by calling these people out for never having read the source material in the first place.

The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive shows ever made, and is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The racist backlash has hardly dampened enthusiasm hardcore fans have had, with many still overjoyed to return to Middle-earth.