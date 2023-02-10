Robert Downey Jr. is top of Vin Diesel’s wishlist for ‘Fast & Furious 11’

In case fans weren’t already hyped enough about the next chapter of the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel has teased his dream of getting Marvel megastar Robert Downey Jr. in for Fast 11.

Fast X is revving up its promotional campaign, with Universal hosting a trailer premiere event (yes, really), which saw Ludacris, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jason Momoa all make appearances to promote the ‘tenquel.’ Yes, really, we’re up to the tenth chapter of Fast & Furious.

Diesel was queried by Variety on the carpet over who he’d love to see join his la familia in future Fast films and didn’t skip a beat before namedropping Downey Jr.

“Robert Downey Jr. Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom. There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

Sounds like the Fast saga is going to introduce an Elon Musk-like villain very soon, and it’s no surprise RDJ would be top of the list to play such a role. Downey is synonymous with Tony Stark and often shows in the first film the sort of ego needed to become a villain.

There are already quite a few big names in Fast X, with Brie Larson and Jason Momoa both joining the cast in what is looking like the biggest ensemble film of 2023.

Fast X speeds into cinemas on May 19.