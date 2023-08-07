Ryan Gosling sent Greta Gerwig a whole lot of Ken for her birthday

Filled with Kenergy, Ryan Gosling once again embodied his Mattel persona for Greta Gerwig‘s birthday. If his acceptance of the role involved showing a photo of his daughter’s Ken dolls next to a squished lemon, you wouldn’t believe the stunt he pulled to celebrate the director’s special day.

A video was shared on the Barbie movie’s official Instagram page, where a lucky Ken performed the film’s Billboard Hot 100 hit single, “I’m Just Ken.” This wasn’t just a solo performance, as others like him accompanied him. It wasn’t long before a group of Barbies joined in, dancing to Dua Lipa‘s “Dance The Night” and cheering “Happy Birthday.”

Not only was this flash mob more than “Kenough” to make Gerwig emotional, but it also started a small dance party in her residence. The Barbie filmmaker just turned 40 years old this month and managed to break numerous records throughout her career, such as hitting $1 billion at the box office and surpassing Oppenheimer‘s domestic opening.

This isn’t the only time Gosling has shown off his Kennergy in the real world. BTS member Jimin received Ken’s guitar from the movie after the actor realized he was wearing the same cowboy outfit from “Permission to Dance” and claimed that the K-pop star wore it better.

The actor also called out the critics’ “hypocrisy” due to the #NotMyKen campaign, only for him to respond with “nobody had cared about this male doll” until the trailers came out. Ken’s journey in the film also led to the self-realization of one moviegoer, prompting him to break up with his girlfriend.

If you want to witness Beach Ken in all his glory, Barbie is now showing in theaters.