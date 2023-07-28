At a casual glance, Barbie might look like a light-hearted comedy about the world’s most famous doll, but Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking box office phenomenon has a lot to say about deeply contentious sociological issues, like the power dynamic between couples, or the psychological backdrop that feeds our very understanding of a relationship.

That’s all to preface one of the strangest things to occur in social circles since the movie’s release in theaters. Apparently, Barbie isn’t just compelling its two protagonists to find something more to center their lives around. In a Reddit thread that’s now going viral, one viewer detailed how Barbie led to his breakup — but before rolling your eyes at it, let’s hear the man out, because the story is strangely touching.

Well, someone should definitely let Ben Shapiro know that Barbie isn’t just a piece of the leftist propaganda machine, here to empower women and undermine masculinity. In fact, this person is the prime example of what you could take away from Gerwig’s mature and profound storytelling skills.

And they say Oppenheimer is the serious film in this double feature situation. Sure, knowing about the life of the man who invented the atomic bomb can be a riveting and even enlightening experience, but has it moved anyone to reflect on their own lives and make decisions that will change their future forever? I didn’t think so.

This person, and to a larger extent the Barbie movie, have allowed other folks to realize that they’re “Kenough.”

Whoever said that movies couldn’t be wholesome anymore?