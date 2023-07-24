Ryan Reynolds orchestrates another phoenix-like comeback even greater than Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine

The man is on a mission to bring back everything everybody loves.

For whatever reason, Ryan Reynolds has very recently decided to make it his mission to resurrect a string of cult classics, icons, and enduring favorites, and we’re not even talking about Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Well, we technically are, seeing as the actor and producer pulled off a major coup by convincing his longtime frenemy to suit up as a comic-accurate Logan for the very first time to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in next summer’s Deadpool 3, and we’re not even talking about the recent news he’d be co-producing a reboot of animated series Biker Mice from Mars, either.

Instead, Reynolds has taken things to a whole new level after revealing that his Maximum Effort marketing company has done the unthinkable and brought ALF – yes, that ALF – back from the brink of extinction.

Image via NBC

Naturally, there’s an air of cynicism to the entire enterprise when the beloved alien will be shilling a variety of brands that Reynolds either part-owns or is closely associated with, including Mint Mobile, Ring video doorbells, Fubo, and MNTN, all kicking off with an ALF marathon on July 29.

Holy cats! Having our own @MaximumEffort Channel means doing fun things like making new ALF content for ALF re-runs. Marketing should be FUN. pic.twitter.com/C2ZX4C3sQS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 24, 2023

In a statement, Reynolds reflected on his adoration of AlF, and hyped up the impending return nobody saw coming.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining. Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”

Jackman’s Wolverine, Biker Mice from Mars, and now ALF, whatever could Reynolds have up his sleeve next?